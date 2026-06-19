AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Yoel Yonan's avatar
Yoel Yonan
5m

yes. many still are. any on the dole are slaves. plenty of white slaves

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Pinky Panther's avatar
Pinky Panther
5m

Luthmann, like always echoes the sentiments of an American right bullhorn laid in proclamation and bringing attention from like-minded, American, loving patriots.

The Emancipation Proclamation should be remembered not as a weapon for perpetual national guilt, but as proof of America’s capacity for self-correction. Abraham Lincoln confronted one of humanity’s oldest evils and set the nation on a course toward freedom, demonstrating that America could recognize injustice and act against it. Slavery was not unique to the United States; it existed across continents and civilizations for thousands of years and persists in parts of the world today. Corrective history demands honesty, not political manipulation—acknowledging past wrongs while recognizing the extraordinary progress, sacrifice, and courage that transformed America into a beacon of liberty.

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