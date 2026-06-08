AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
1h

I never believed in demonic possession until the Internet allowed me to actually observe Democrats.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
2h

Until the problem is rooted out these 🤡s will continue to try and destroy the American right and way off life. In the Marxist mindset only evil can remain. We are in a time of light and darkness, more so today, I believe.

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