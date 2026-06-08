On June 1, 2026, US District Judge Randolph Moss, a Democrat appointed by Obama, issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the National Park Service (NPS) from removing a flag bearing the numbers “86 47” from Constitution Avenue. This is an obvious threat on the life of President Trump, encouraging ever more Useful Idiots to try to assassinate him.

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JUDGE PROMOTES ASSASSINATION

The election-denying group “Accountability Now USA,” yet another Marxist organization funded by America-Last billionaires, has been flying a red, white, and blue flag featuring the numbers “86 47” as part of an ongoing campaign to solicit assassins to kill President Trump.

The Secret Service and the NPS argued that the phrase “86 47” constitutes a “true threat” and a call to violence against the President’s life. The number “47” designates Trump as the 47th president, and federal officials interpreted “86,” a slang term often used in the bar industry to keep unruly customers out of the bar, as a call to assassinate our current, duly elected president.

Trump hater Moss ruled that the phrase is understood to mean to “remove, eject, or thrown out” rather than to commit an act of violence. He alleged that, because the flag was being flown at a demonstration explicitly focused on constitutional impeachment, no “reasonable observer” could view it as a literal assassination threat. The judge concluded that the government was trying to “squelch core political speech” without providing any factual or evidentiary basis to back up its security claims.

Wink, wink, nod, nod. The key here is “reasonable observer.” I agree with Moss. He knows this flag is soliciting “unreasonable observers” such as Crooks, Routh & Allen to become heroes of The Left by assassinating the president who won in a landslide barely 18 months ago. By every measure, threats on President Trump’s life have massively exceeded those received by all other presidents. Judge Moss knows that.

IS JUDGE COVERING FOR COMEY INDICTMENT?

This ruling directly intersects with the ongoing federal prosecution of the corrupt former FBI Director, James Comey, who was instrumental in creating the Russia Collusion Hoax. In April Comey was indicted on federal felony charges after posting an Instagram photo of seashells arranged to spell out “86-47.”

Federal prosecutors have used the same reasoning in Comey’s case, alleging the post was an implicit threat of violence against the President. Comey has denied wrongdoing, asserting that the image was a “peaceful political message” much like the “mostly peaceful protests” in 2020 which killed 25 and caused over $2 billion in property damage. Because Judge Moss’s ruling “established” that “86 47” is protected political speech under the First Amendment in the context of a protest/riot, legal analysts expect it will heavily influence the arguments regarding Comey’s indictment.

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