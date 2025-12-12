Independent journalist Nick Sortor.

This American is happy to see that some on “my side of the aisle” have developed a backbone and are starting to fight back against Leftists in authority who are using that authority to persecute Conservatives. Can we credit President Trump with giving them courage? “Fight, Fight, Fight!”

Nick Sortor, an independent journalist, is suing the City of Portland for his improper arrest, SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW, alleging a deep-seated bias by the top brass against Conservatives. A warning of litigation filed last week states Sortor will proceed with a $10 million federal civil rights lawsuit against the city over his arrest outside a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in South Portland.

“The city of Portland and its police department maintain a long-standing pattern and practice of hostility toward conservative political viewpoints, and demonstrable tolerance, sympathy or coordination with Antifa,” the tort claim notice says.

Sortor, 27, was held in the downtown county jail overnight October 2nd on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after his arrest. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case four days later, saying that rioters in black bloc had pushed Sortor into a drainage planter during a confrontation over the journalist’s coverage of Antifa’s months-long rioting.

The prosecutor’s memo determined Sortor was defending himself, but supported the actions of responding police officers, saying they were working without access to surveillance footage and had probable cause to arrest him at the time. Gaslighting! At the time Sortor was arrested, the police knew he was the victim, not the aggressor. Nevertheless, they made no arrests of the Antifa thugs who attack Sortor who were standing just feet from the officers.

In an interview, Sortor’s civil rights attorney D. Angus Lee said the suit will seek punitive damages against the city for violating Sortor’s rights under the Fourth Amendment. Known as a Monell claim, the suit seeks damages not only for harm suffered that night, but also to punish the city for its “unspoken policy” of targeting Conservatives. Unlike most other major cities, Portland’s mayor, a bizarre whiny little man much like Gavin Newsom without the hair gel, is the police commissioner.

“There are many frontline officers at the Portland Police Bureau who have been effectively pressured by the culture that comes from the top down,” Lee said. “When those frontline officers are under oath in depositions, they’re going to tell us the truth about what is going on.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, who heads the civil rights division at the US Department of Justice, has launched her own investigation in the wake of Sortor’s arrest. Lee submitted a memorandum to Dhillon in November cataloging various cases of alleged viewpoint discrimination.

