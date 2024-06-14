AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
Jun 15, 2024

The dems have stepped over a red line that should NEVER have been crossed. They have only themselves and their BLIND CORRUPTION to blame. God is going to CRUSH THEM ALL!

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