Courage is contagious: Is it still the land of the free and home of the brave, or the land of the coward and the home of the slave?

When he received a call from the White House switchboard John C. Eastman, Esq. assumed a friend was spoofing him. He thought it was a buddy of his saying, “The President is on the line. Can you take a call?” Dr. Eastman said, “Steve, what are you doing?” Then President Trump said, “I’d like you to represent me. We’re trying to get an action before the Supreme Court of the United States.”

In normal times, representing the President of the United States would be the highlight of any lawyer’s career. Eastman’s daughter thought so. She took the brief he filed in the Supreme Court which was the motion to intervene on behalf of the President in the Texas versus Pennsylvania case, had it framed and gave it to her father for Christmas 2020. It still adorns his home office.

Democrats were quick to unleashed lawfare against him. They filed a bar complaint with the State Bar of California (his license was suspended); Fulton County GA, DA Fani Willis charged him as a co-defendant in the laughable RICO case; and the democrat Arizona AG recently charged Eastman as a co-defendant in a case about election interference. Ha! Eastman claims he never so much as made a phone call or sent an email to anyone in Arizona when he was representing Trump.

I had the honor of meeting, via Zoom, John Eastman, on May 14th. He was one of the most successful, most admired legal mind in America^ until he dared to represent President Donald J. Trump. By clicking on this link you can listen to our 30-minute discussion.

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DR. EASTMAN MAINTAINS HIS SENSE OF HUMOR

At a recent speech in Lansing, Michigan, Dr. Eastman said: “But a funny thing happened on the way to the forum, as the old guy says, because apparently, in 21st-century America, you’re not supposed to challenge the status quo. You’re not supposed to challenge what government tells you. No matter how blatantly false it manifestly is. When they said masks should be worn or masks shouldn’t be worn, we’re supposed to act like they didn’t change their mind. And then it was equally the same when they said it’s okay to have 50-year-old men showing up naked in your daughter’s showers. We’re supposed to just say, ‘Well, this is the government, they said this is okay.' Or competing against your daughters in the swim meet. What’s she going to do when she grows up and wants to get a scholarship swimming or running track and she’s competing against the man? It’s not fair. It’s not American, and we need to stand up against it.”

THEY’RE GOING AFTER THE TRUTH-SAYERS

“These are the things we know. It means that the illegality, the ignoring of state statutes that were designed to make it difficult to do those things and open the door for fraud. And people with a lot at stake walk through that door. Now, let me talk about what’s happened for anybody that dare stand up to this. What is it? What is it? It’s often attributed to George Orwell. I don’t know if he ever actually said it, but it certainly fits with the things he would have said.

In an era of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. I like to make a different comparison. The English used to have a law on sedentary libel. It’s one of the reasons we fought a revolutionary war. If you criticized the government, you could be prosecuted for sedentary libel. If what you said was true, that didn’t matter. Truth was not a defense because the greater the truth, the greater the libel. In other words, if what you were saying and criticizing the government was true, it brought them into greater disrepute, and we needed to prosecute you more.

That, ladies and gentlemen, I fear, is the step we’ve taken in this country. People that are simply shining a light on what went on and telling the truth about it are essentially being accused of sedentary libel. I’m an unindicted co-conspirator number 2 in DC. I’m indicted, co-conspirator number 3 in Georgia. And last week, I get indicted in Arizona. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona. I had zero involvement with the election challenges in Arizona.”

DON’T SAY A WORD - IT WILL BE USED AGAINST YOU

“When the indictments started coming down, my lawyer who was the first lawyer, the criminal defense lawyer, I had to hire to deal with the completely bipartisan, neutral January sixth committee. (high sarcasm) That’s what criminal defense lawyers always tell their clients, right out of the box: Don’t say a word.

Don’t say a word. It’ll be used against you. I understand that’s the right advice in almost all circumstances. But I also understood before he did that that these are not normal circumstances, that the battles I’m dealing with have precious little to do with the actual war. These are political battles. For me not to be out speaking means I am ceding the turf on the only battlefield that matters, which is the court of public opinion. And it took him a couple of months to come around to that view, but he agreed, and now I do interviews all the time now, even with hostile press, even with 60 Minutes, all sorts of things.

Because the American people need to have a light shine on what went on. Because if they don’t, it’ll go on again and and elections will cease to matter in this country. As Patrisse pointed out, the reason that is so important comes straight from our Declaration of Independence. All men, all human beings are created equal. That’s the fundamental self-evident truth set out in that document. The corollary truths mean that means nobody gets to rule others without their consent. The only legitimate form of government is one based on consent.”