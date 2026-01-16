Americans: As the Iranian people are rising up against the tyrants who have been controlling and terrorizing them for 46 years now, I thought it was time to revisit how/why/when the murdering Mullahs took over a modern society and pushed it back into the Dark Ages. Diane

Share

Jimmy “created” the Islamic Terrorist Nation of Iran in 1979. Barry, who grew up attending a madrasas* in Indonesia, secretly flew to Iran $1,7 Billion in cash of Americans’ money during the final year of his administration. Joe** gave Islamist terrorists $81 Billion in military equipment on August 31. 2021 and later gave them $6 Billion in previously restricted funds. On the Monday before the October 7th attack, Iran gave Hamas permission to launch it.

During just his first two & one-half years in office Joe’s fecklessness in foreign affairs has lead to 1) the biggest slaughter of Israeli Jews since the Holocaust; 2) the fall of Afghanistan to Islamic Terrorists; 3) Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and 4) China’s threats against Taiwan. But, Jimmy’s failures lead directly to the creation the Islamic Terrorist Nation of Iran.

JIMMY “CREATED” ISLAMIC TERRORIST COUNTRY

Completely ignoring the best interests of America, and following his humanitarian impulses, Carter invited the deposed Shah of Iran to come to the US for cancer treatment. The Shah had fled from Iran to Egypt several months earlier when he was faced with an army mutiny and violent demonstrations against his secular government.

Just days after the Shah was deposed the spiritual leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, returned from his 14 years exile, spent mostly in Iraq, and took control of Iran. The hardline Islamist government created during the Carter Administration is still in control in today’s Iran.

Jimmy’s lack of foreign policy backbone can be directly blamed for creation of the Iran Hostage Crisis which lingered during the last 444 days of his presidency. Islamic Revolutionary students, enraged by Carter’s invitation to the deposed Shah, stormed the U.S. Embassy just hours after the Shah landed in New York City on November 4, 1979. These thugs took 66 Americans as hostages, holding 52 of them UNTIL THE DAY AFTER REAGAN WAS SWORN IN.

Just as Russia, China, Afghanistan, Iran & other enemies have no respect for Biden, the new Islamic government had no respect for President Carter and the military that Carter had weakened. On January 21, 1981, knowing that the incoming president, Ronald Reagan, would not tolerate such disrespect toward America, the Islamic goons released all hostages. When a strong leader like Reagan & Trump returns to the Oval Office, Russia, China & Iran are likely to back down.

BARRY GAVE IRAN BILLIONS

In January 2016, President Obama flew, in the dead of night, a total of $1.7 billion in cash to Iran. The cash was in non-U.S. currencies such as euros and Swiss francs. Iran was still largely cut off from the international banking system due to sanctions. Obama wanted to help the tyrannical mullahs build nuclear weapons. I wonder how mad he was when President Trump announced that Operation Midnight Hammer had destroyed Iran’s three nuclear facilities.

PRACTICING FOR 50 YEARS: 1973-2023

Senator Joe Biden had been in office for four years when Carter was sworn in on January 20, 1977. Both Democrats, they were ever pushing destructive tax & spend policies, and ever intent on weakening America’s strength on the national stage in preparation for turning America over to the New World Order (ie, Global government wherein people have no voice).

Foreign policy experts back then (and historians now) blamed Carter's policies for failing to stop the revolution that turned Iran into the Islamic dictatorship that we are STILL dealing with. This led directly to the hostage crisis wherein 52 Americans were captured & held for 444 days, until the day after Reagan was inaugurated. Biden's inexplicable withdrawal from Afghanistan created the current hostage crisis wherein thousands of Americans and our allies are still trapped by the Taliban, assuming they are still alive. NOW, Biden has created another hostage crisis wherein unknown numbers of Israelis & Americans are being held hostage by Hamas, assuming they are still alive.

Perhaps the major difference between Carter and Biden is support, or lack thereof, from the Democrat establishment and the DC Swamp. Biden was in the Oval Office ONLY because the Ruling Elite and Big Media backed him, committed election fraud for him, covered up his decades-long corruption, and pretended he didn’t have dementia. Considered an outsider, Carter had little support from the Democrat Establishment led by Senator Ted Kennedy, nor from the DC Swamp. Carter was not corrupt. Indeed, Carter was our last non-corrupt Democrat president.

AMERICA IS STILL SUFFERING FROM JIMMY’S FOREIGN POLICY FAILURES

Former President Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat president to leave the White House poorer than when he arrived. During one term in office, Jimmy Carter accomplished little that benefited America or Americans. He managed to cause lasting harm, however. A good man but, until Biden came along, the most feckless, hapless president in US history.

In the 1980 presidential election, GOP’s Ronald Reagan beat Carter in a landslide, due mainly to Carter’s failure to get America out of an economic recession and hyperinflation, much like that caused by the Biden Regime, as well as Carter’s foreign policy nightmares.

Jimmy unwittingly caused the harm America is dealing with today. Joe’s minions intentionally caused harm, hoping to weaken America enough to turn us over to the Global government currently being created by America’s enemies, both foreign & domestic.

*A madrasas is an educational institution offering instruction in Islamic subjects including, but not limited to, the Quran. Obama attended such a school for at least five years, where students are taught to hate people who are not Muslims, AKA Infidels.

**Due to his increasing dementia, Biden’s handlers, NOT Biden, made virtually all presidential decisions. Biden running in 2024 was, perhaps, the biggest political joke of this century.