This is the through-line nobody in polite company wants to touch: American weakness invites predators. Carter didn’t intend to midwife the Iranian theocracy, but naïveté plus moral vanity did the job. Obama didn’t accidentally shovel pallets of cash to Tehran; he made a cold political bet that appeasement would buy stability. Biden’s crew doubled down—Afghanistan, sanctions relief, hostage diplomacy by press release. The result isn’t abstract. It’s October 7. It’s proxy wars, terror franchises, and dead civilians. Strong adversaries don’t fear speeches; they fear consequences. History keeps the receipts, and it is ruthless with leaders who confuse virtue-signaling for power.

We The People have been duped, at least back to Jimmy days. That duping is intensifying. My question is why? We control, at least at this moment all three branches of government. Throw in the Supremes. I’m not too certain we control all of them. In name only. Whilst a given I don’t trust the Marxist left Democrats, I am to the point of abhorring these 🦏 Republicrats almost as much. While not burning down cities, neighborhoods and streets, these Republicrats are doing their fair share of damage to our rights given to us by our Constitution by not calling anyone or anything out. No accountability on either side of the aisle. Pam Blondi, AGUS, has not filed a charge one with all the corruption, both inherited and continuing. Bill Clinton walks away from a subpoena? Both Bannon and Navarro went to prison for the same thing. How much more do Americans have to take? Law abiding citizens and Law Enforcement Officers both are walking the plank. How deep are the waters? What happens if we lose the midstream elections? What if we lose the 2028 election? A year ago we were so cock sure we would be on power for quite some time. The GOP has made it an uncertainty now.

