FBI Spy Christopher Steele wrote the Russian Collusion Dossier, a 100% fiction, for the Hillary Clinton campaign.

My memory can’t shake the image of FBI Director James Comey standing behind a microphone on July 5, 2016 to assist Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Do you remember the scandal involving Clinton’s 33,000 emails? As Comey blathered on about the 1000s of ways Mrs. Clinton had violated the National Archives & Records Act, the Freedom of Information Act and the Espionage Act by transferring sensitive, classified information, as well as information labeled “top secret,” on her illegal, private unsecure server in someone’s apartment, I became increasingly convinced that he would recommend Mrs. Clinton be prosecuted. [ Plus, the tenant of that apartment did not have a security clearance.] These violations were not accidents nor did they happen just once. Her law-breaking continued daily for four years during her tenure as Secretary of State in President Obama’s first term.

I was practicing law then. Comey had a law license so I expected him to follow the lawyer’s code of ethics. Remember, that was before We The People discovered how corrupt the Deep State was. Stepping outside his role as FBI director, Comey announced that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case” (in DC where 95% of the jury pool are Democrats) against Queen Hillary Clinton. THAT was not his call. The FBI turns the investigation documents over to the Department of Justice WITHOUT giving an opinion, and THEY decide if the evidence would support a conviction at trial, NOT FBI Director James Comey.

In the documents which Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently de-classified and released to We The People was found an intriguing, significant tidbit: Minutes after Comey’s July 5th press conference, THAT very day, FBI’s intelligence asset, AKA spy, Christopher Steele, walked into Comey’s office and handed him the fictional Steele Dossier he had written for the Hillary Clinton campaign, AKA Russia Collusion Dossier, much like James Patterson writes his fictional crime novels.

THINK ABOUT THE TIMING

Gabbard’s declassified documents reveal that the FBI and others, promoted this fake dossier as a way to deflect from Clinton’s email scandal, and the media obliged. They wanted the public to be talking about Candidate Trump’s fake collusion with Russia instead of Candidate Clinton’s flippant disregard for nation security as she was illegally transferring top secret documents on an unsecure server for four years.