We should never forget: The jailing of January 6th defendants was the first time in American history where the federal government made Americans into political prisoners en masse. THAT is what dictators do to citizens who say or do the “wrong” political thing. I know. I lived in Taiwan when it was still a dictatorship. Starting the minute Demented Biden was sworn in, DC’s Deep State was turned against the American people. This persecution continued the entire four years of our first non-elected puppet president. According to former Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the Obama minions who made virtually all presidential decisions were “batshit” crazy.

Let’s revisit what Democrat politicians & bureaucrats did to We The People (not just to those who were invited into and actually walked into the US Capitol Building) in an effort to destroy the MAGA Movement. Never forget! It will happen again, the next time Democrats control the White House. But, next time, we will be forewarned & forearmed.

