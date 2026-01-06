J6: Never Forget What Democrats Did To Patriotic Americans So It Doesn't Happen Again
We should never forget: The jailing of January 6th defendants was the first time in American history where the federal government made Americans into political prisoners en masse. THAT is what dictators do to citizens who say or do the “wrong” political thing. I know. I lived in Taiwan when it was still a dictatorship. Starting the minute Demented Biden was sworn in, DC’s Deep State was turned against the American people. This persecution continued the entire four years of our first non-elected puppet president. According to former Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the Obama minions who made virtually all presidential decisions were “batshit” crazy.
Let’s revisit what Democrat politicians & bureaucrats did to We The People (not just to those who were invited into and actually walked into the US Capitol Building) in an effort to destroy the MAGA Movement. Never forget! It will happen again, the next time Democrats control the White House. But, next time, we will be forewarned & forearmed.
Follow me on X @DianeLGruber
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Diane Gruber is right—and anyone still pretending otherwise is lying or afraid. January 6 wasn’t the crime; the aftermath was. The Biden DOJ didn’t prosecute behavior, it prosecuted belief. They pioneered mass preventive detention, coerced pleas, narrative-driven sentencing, and retroactive criminalization to make examples of ordinary Americans. That’s not “rule of law.” That’s regime preservation. The scariest part isn’t what they did—it’s how easily institutions complied. Judges, media, bar associations, even family members folded. J6 wasn’t an aberration; it was a test run. Remember it clearly, because the next time, they’ll be better organized—and less restrained.
All you need to do is check out the Documentary at J6TRUTH.ORG and see it was completely a inside job and when you get to the footage of Ashli being executed the dweep that's running his mouth wearing a beanie is a BLM FACTION LEADER and the actual aggressors were BLM and Antifa not Trump Supporters there was 4 murders that day by the Capitol and Metro police also there is a more indepth investigative documentary about Jan 6th by EPOCHTIMES however it requires a paid subscription completely worth it though.