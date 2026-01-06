AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Richard Luthmann
1h

Diane Gruber is right—and anyone still pretending otherwise is lying or afraid. January 6 wasn’t the crime; the aftermath was. The Biden DOJ didn’t prosecute behavior, it prosecuted belief. They pioneered mass preventive detention, coerced pleas, narrative-driven sentencing, and retroactive criminalization to make examples of ordinary Americans. That’s not “rule of law.” That’s regime preservation. The scariest part isn’t what they did—it’s how easily institutions complied. Judges, media, bar associations, even family members folded. J6 wasn’t an aberration; it was a test run. Remember it clearly, because the next time, they’ll be better organized—and less restrained.

John Susedik
3h

All you need to do is check out the Documentary at J6TRUTH.ORG and see it was completely a inside job and when you get to the footage of Ashli being executed the dweep that's running his mouth wearing a beanie is a BLM FACTION LEADER and the actual aggressors were BLM and Antifa not Trump Supporters there was 4 murders that day by the Capitol and Metro police also there is a more indepth investigative documentary about Jan 6th by EPOCHTIMES however it requires a paid subscription completely worth it though.

