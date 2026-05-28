Mahammad Omar leapt off a fourth-floor balcony and fled in a luxury vehicle when authorities tried to arrest him. He was captured shortly thereafter.

The Muslim population in the United States of America is 1%. The Muslim population in Minnesota is 2-3%. Based upon their names, eight (over 50%) of the fifteen fraud defendants in the May 21, 2026 indictments are Muslims. The Democrat Machine in Minnesota set up a massive scheme whereby tax dollars, mostly from FEDERAL taxpayers, were funneled to fraudsters instead of the vulnerable Americans who were entitled to these benefits. Much of these tax dollars wound up in Somali.^ SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

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The fraud was so blatant, so massive, that it could not have been accomplished without the help of Democrats, both politicians & bureaucrats, who own the State of Minnesota. Numerous fraud schemes were making Somalis rich before Tim Walz* was sworn in as governor and Muslim Keith Ellison* was sworn in as attorney general, both in January 2019. The transfer of tax money into the hands of obvious fraudsters escalated significantly during the Walz/Ellison tenure. They slapped down & threatened hundreds of whistleblowers and closed the agencies in charge of auditing and investigating, while Republicans continued to call for the establishment of an Office of Inspector General. Even after the fraud networks received nationwide exposure last year, Walz/Ellison did nothing to shut them down. We know that at least one disabled man has died because he did not receive the services for which the fraudster/provider billed Medicaid.

Some of this fraudulently obtained tax money likely wound up in the hands of Al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization based in Somalia. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump Administration is investigating claims that money from taxpayers likely was sent to Somalia and siphoned off to fund terrorist activities.

Recent Cases Filed in the Federal District of Minnesota

On May 21st the US District Attorney for the District of Minnesota filed indictments against fifteen fraudsters.

Shamso Ahmed Hassan, 55, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Hanaan Mursal Yusuf, 25, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, were charged by indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and to make false statements related to health care matters, and money laundering in connection with a $46.6 million scheme to defraud Minnesota Medicaid’s Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) Program, of which approximately $21.2 million was paid. Hassan was a shareholder in two autism centers, Smart Therapy Center and Star Autism Center, although she did not disclose their ownership interests to the Minnesota Department of Human Services as required. Defendant Yusuf worked as a Level II provider of EIDBI services for Smart Therapy Center and was involved in operation of the center, including submitting claims for Medicaid reimbursement.

Defendants paid kickbacks to families to incentivize them to send their children to Smart Therapy Center and Star Autism Center so that those centers could bill for EIDBI services in their children’s names. In fact, both Centers billed Medicaid for services that were not rendered or were not reimbursable by Medicaid.

Ahmed Kadar, 22, of Rosemount, Minnesota, was charged with three counts of health care fraud and two counts of money laundering in connection with a scheme to defraud Minnesota Medicaid by billing for Integrated Community Services (ICS) that were not actually provided. Kadar operated Ultimate Home Health LLC, which was supposed to help people with disabilities live independently in the community rather than in an institutionalized setting such as a group home or assisted living facility. Instead, Kadar caused Ultimate to submit claims to Minnesota Medicaid that were not provided or inflated the number of hours of ICS services actually provided and resulted in disabled Medicaid recipients failing to receive needed medical care.

Kadar failed to respond to complaints from Medicaid recipients that power had been shut off in their units, forcing them to live without heat during the winter. Kadar also billed Medicaid for ICS services purportedly provided to a recipient who was supposed to be receiving 24-hour care the day before that recipient was found deceased when, in fact, the services were not provided. In total, Kadar submitted approximately $1.4 million in ICS claims to Medicaid and was paid approximately the same amount. He then transferred $400,000 of those funds in violation of Money Laundering statutes.

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar, 32, of Roseville, Minnesota (he is the one fleeing in the photo above), and Ibrahim Bashir Abdi, 25, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud in connection with a scheme to submit $3.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which the Walz Administration paid approximately $3.2 million. Omar and Abdi co-owned and operated North Home Health Care LLC (NHHC) and Omar individually owned South Home Health Care LLC (SHHC). Omar and Abdi, through NHHC and SHHC, submitted claims to the HSS Program for services that they did not provide and for more services than were actually provided to Medicaid recipients. Omar and Abdi then created records falsifying the services that they claimed to have provided to Medicaid recipients and provided those records to insurers to justify their fraudulent claims.

Mustafa Dayib, 22, and Abdulbasit Ibrahim, 22, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were charged by Information with health care fraud conspiracy. Together, Dayib and Ibrahim operated Vitality Health Services, LLC (Vitality). They enrolled Vitality in the HSS program and, between January 2023 and July 2025, submitted claims for services that were not rendered. For these false and fraudulent claims, they were paid approximately $975,000.

Fahima Mahamud, 50, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was charged by Information with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, in connection with two schemes that resulted in the theft of $5,480,329 in Federal funds. Mahamud owned Future Leaders Early Learning Center (Future Leaders), a childcare center and Federal Child Nutrition Program food site responsible for serving food to children. Mahamud submitted inflated reimbursement claims to Feeding Our Future for meals purportedly served to children at Future Leaders. Through these claims, Future Leaders obtained approximately $854,000 in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. However, Mahamud only used a fraction of the reimbursements to purchase food. Instead, she diverted the funds to buy real estate.

Separately, Future Leaders also submitted claims to the federally funded Child Care Assistance Program for reimbursement of childcare expenses. She repeatedly certified that she was collecting statutorily mandated co-payments, meant to ensure that families were paying their fair share of childcare expenses, but failed to do so. As a result, Future Leaders received approximately $4.6 million to which it was not entitled.

Charles Wayne Healey, 61, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, and Katherin Suzan Larsen-Guthmiller, 66, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, were charged by indictment with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering. Defendants Charles Healey and Katherin Larsen-Guthmiller operated Healey Homes. From 2021 until Healey Homes was closed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services in 2025, the defendants received $22.7 million in Medicaid reimbursements for supposedly providing Individualized Home Supports (IHS) services to vulnerable adults. But IHS services are intended to support recipients living in their own homes and are explicitly disallowed in provider-controlled settings. Despite their knowledge of this requirement, Healey and Larsen-Guthmiller owned and controlled the residences where they were purportedly providing services to Medicaid recipients. They charged recipients below-market rent in exchange for agreeing to be used to bill Minnesota Medicaid.

Deborah Hodges, 59, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud, in connection with a scheme to submit $5.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which approximately $5.2 million was paid. Hodges used House of Heroes, Inc. (HOH), an HSS provider, to bill for in-person services that were never actually provided. In one egregious example, she billed Medicaid for in-person services provided while the Medicaid recipient was at an in-patient drug treatment program and falsified case notes to justify the claim.

Sharmaine Meadows, 45, of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, was charged with three counts of health care fraud in connection with a scheme to submit over $4.3 million in fraudulent claims to the Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) Program of Minnesota Medicaid, of which nearly $3.7 million was paid. Meadows, owner and operator of Cradle of Love, LLC, caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to Minnesota Medicaid for HSS services, directing her employees to bill Medicaid assigned hours per client week after week, regardless of whether services were actually provided, up to maximum available hours under the HSS program.

Jillaine Ann Mertens, 42, of Hamel, Minnesota, was charged with one count of wire fraud in connection with a scheme to submit fraudulent claims to the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), for which she was paid approximately $425,000. As alleged in the indictment, Mertens owned three childcare centers through which she submitted monthly applications to the Great Start Compensation Support Payment Program (GSCSPP) for reimbursement of in-classroom services that were never actually provided, for individuals who were not actually employed by the childcare centers.

NOTE: The fraud business in Minnesota was so lucrative and money was flowing so freely to fraudsters that word reached these two women in Philadelphia four years ago:

Cynthia Allen, 62, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Candice Langley 46, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged with health care fraud conspiracy. Allen and Langley operated Cynthia Allen Servicing Company, LLC, and Candice Carene, Inc., respectively. Allen and Langley, who are Philadelphia, PA, residents, traveled to Minnesota in 2022 where they registered as Housing Stabilizations Services Program (HSS) providers, and they operated into the summer of 2025. Allen and Langley, along with other associates from the Philadelphia area, opened and operated their putatively separate companies together, including sharing office space, employees, and seeking out clients. Though they provided some services, both Langley and Allen substantially inflated their hours worked and otherwise falsified claims and supporting documentation in their submissions for payment from Minnesota Medicaid. Combined, those two companies claimed to provide HSS to almost 350 Medicaid beneficiaries for which Cynthia Allen billed approximately $2,516,025 and Candice Langley billed approximately $988,282, of which approximately $3,504,307 was paid.

Want to bet that every fraudster voted for Democrats over & over? After all, Democrats were making them rich.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

^Private money transfers sent by Somali immigrants and Somali-Americans living in the US to their families back home serve as a massive economic lifeline. Annual Amount: Globally, the Somali diaspora sends roughly $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion to Somalia every year. Of that total, it is estimated that $260 million to $300 million originates specifically from the United States. Economic Impact: Private remittances are incredibly significant to the Somali economy, historically accounting for roughly 15% to 25% of the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP). These funds bypass government agencies entirely, moving through formal Money Transfer Operators (MTOs).

*Both were Minnesota congressmen before running for state offices.