AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
17m

So incompetent government didn't vet any of the Afghan soldiers they admitted (at least as to their suitability to become US citizens), instead they insured they would kill their countrymen. So now they're here, and this one killed one of my countrymen.]

Firing squad using pig blood soaked bullets is too good for him.

Find all the others, and send them packing. Their families too. They're tribal, send the tribe home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
34m

What a mess.

Did Biden have any understanding of Islam at all?

Did he understand that deceit is permissible in Islam?

I am attempting to wake people up to the harsh reality of Islam.

13 of my recent articles are censored in the UK.

Islam is gaining power now in the UK and Europe. America needs to push back, or the entire West will be lost.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/13-of-my-articles-are-censored-from

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture