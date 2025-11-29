The DC shooter escaped Afghanistan on an Air Force transport plane.

According to news accounts, the DC shooter is age 29. Also, according to news accounts, he started working for the CIA in Afghanistan in 2011. Could both be true? Based on his appearance, he could be 35-40 years old.

BIDEN REGIME DID NOT VET THIS KILLER

Since this American went through school before Democrats turned them into indoctrination centers, I can do simple math, and simple math tells me that this terrorist was age 15 when the CIA hired him as a mercenary, that is, IF HE REALLY IS AGE 29 NOW. [Afghans don’t have birth certificates and most don’t know their dates of birth.] The Biden Regime may have “vetted” him to be a mercenary (that is, a killer for hire) FOURTEEN YEARS AGO, but did NOT vet him to live in a civilized society. He likely signed up as a mercenary for the high pay and a chance to leave the illiterate shithole where he was born, not because he wanted his countrymen to gain their freedom from Islamist tyrants because he IS an Islamist.^

A top Trump Administration intelligence official revealed that this Afghan terrorist was “not vetted” before being allowed to enter the US in 2021. Washingtonian Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, posted on X that the Biden administration was to blame for the lapse in vetting of this terrorist who gunned down, at close range, two National Guardsmen, severely wounding Andrew Wolfe and killing Sarah Beckstrom.

“It is true that the terrorist who conducted the attack in D.C. was “vetted” by the intelligence community, however he was only vetted to serve as a soldier to fight against the Taliban, AQ, & ISIS IN Afghanistan, he was NOT vetted for his suitability to come to America and live among us as a neighbor, integrate into our communities, or eventually become an American citizen.”

NOT ISOLATED INCIDENT, WE WILL SEE MORE

NTCT Director Kent went on to explain: “During Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, his administration negligently used the vetting standard described above as the standard for being brought directly into the U.S., foregoing previous vetting standards applied to Special Immigrant Visas and any common sense vetting or concern for Americans. As a result, over 85k Afghans—including individuals with backgrounds similar to this shooter— were rapidly admitted into our country without the rigorous vetting that has protected us in the past. And that’s just Afghans; broader immigration from Muslim majority nations & regions surged, with over 2 million individuals entering during Biden’s term, often with minimal scrutiny amid record border crossings. This is a deadly combination.



Incidents like this aren’t isolated—they’re the predictable outcome of prioritizing speed and volume over security. As we move forward, we must commit to a strengthened and comprehensive vetting and removal process to safeguard our homeland and ensure only those who truly align with American values are admitted, to prevent future tragedies.”

I am not referring to him by name because he doesn’t deserve that much respect. This killer was assigned to the National Directorate of Security (NDS 03), Afghan’s version of the CIA, which operated outside of the chain of command and were so brutal they were called “death squads.”

As the Biden Regime turned Afghanistan over to the Taliban and many were trying to escape on American transport planes, the DC shooter and his relatives were imported under Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program. They were not vetted to determine if they could assimilate into a civilized Christian society. On November 26th he proved that he could not and would not. After all, he has had over four years to soak up the freedoms America offers. American taxpayers welcomed him & his, paid for the modern housing (indoor plumbing, heat, AC, refrigerator, electric stove, et al) which he & his family enjoyed in Bellingham, WA,* paid thousands each month in SNAP benefits to purchase whatever types of food they desired and many other benefits funded by We The People. Americans also paid for his youngest kids to be born in clean hospitals with the assistance of doctors, not the local witch doctor.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ANGRY

On Wednesday, shortly after the shooting, the Trump Administration announced that it was immediately suspending “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals” indefinitely pending a review of vetting protocols. Immigration officials are also pursuing “a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern,” according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow.

“The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration’s reckless resettlement policies. American safety is non negotiable,” Edlow posted on X.

A USCIS spokesperson said the countries “of concern” include the 19 mentioned in President Trump’s June 4th executive order to safeguard Americans from foreign terrorists: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

^Islamism can be best described as an “anti-” ideology, in the sense that it defines itself only in opposition to things. That is, Islamism stands not FOR anything, but AGAINST. It is anti-Semitic in promoting the view that Jews are evil. Because Jews live in Israel, it is also anti-Israeli, and it is also anti-American due to its distorted view of Jews’ role in the United States. “Jews are evil, they run America, therefore America is evil,” this is the mantra of Islamist thinking.

Muslims who are Islamists are also anti-Christian, having a perverted view of Christianity as well. And since Jews and Christians live in the West, Islamists are anti-Western. They likewise oppose liberal democracy and secularism, as these institutions originated in the West. Islamists are anti-capitalist because capitalism originates from the West. Many also believe that “Jews invented capitalism” and therefore see capitalism as doubly evil.

*This terrorist drove 2,276 miles from Bellingham, Washington to Washington DC, assuming he took I-90, to shoot down our National Guardsmen who had sworn to protect all people living in America.