George starts this week’s“Get Real” podcast by discussing how President Trump is re-industrializing America by bringing manufacturing back. Previous presidents had turned us into a service nation. In order to increase our national wealth we need to return to manufacturing. For example, the president recently announced that a steel factory is being built in Iowa using materials from a mine in northern Minnesota.

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Last week Steve discussed some of President Trump’s successes in foreign policy. This week he touches upon some of Trump’s domestic policy successes and plans, and the importance of bringing manufacturing back from China. Steve explains that President Lincoln recognized the importance of manufacturing steel, as did President Kennedy.

Diane follows up on Steve’s thoughts to remind listeners that Biden had inflated food prices so high that food banks couldn’t keep up with the demand. Democrat politicians did not care about “affordability” during Bidenomics and are now treating voters as though they have no memory. Trump is bringing Americans out of poverty. SEE ARTICLES LINKED BELOW.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 30th. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our mountain cabin the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Let’s Discuss “Affordability” Diane L. Gruber · Oct 2 Anyone who lived through the four years of the Biden Regime, including Trump haters, KNOWS that Democrats are lying about “affordability.” They discovered this word a few weeks ago because they think voters are stupid. Democrat politicians have NO plans to improve the economy nor to improve the lives of working class Americans. That is why Democrats hav… Read full story