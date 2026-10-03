AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Brett Hyland
Oct 3

Rightfully, Senator Pocahontas’ biggest concern is the national security vulnerability of Biden-drained (sic) national reserves.

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