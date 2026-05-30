The“Get Real” host, George, started this podcast by asking Diane about the happenings in Washington State. The blue collar town of Longview, population 40,000, had two shocks recently: 1) A vat of chemicals exploded, killing 10 and sending nine to the hospital burn unit. 2) The school superintendent was arrested and charged with tampering with a witness, a felony, as well as gross misdemeanor charges of failure to report a sexual assault, and obstructing a law enforcement officer. Two students were arrested and charged with serious offenses: imprisonment, indecent exposure & indecent liberties. Under State Superintendent Chris Reykdal there is a culture of Wokeness that excludes the parents regarding anything sexual, including rape and “gender transition.” George and Steve remark that similar rapes in Virginia schools are being covered up by school administrators.

Steve relates his excitement about AG Ken Paxton’s victory in the Texas GOP primary for senator, beating incumbent John Cornyn. He goes on to explain that nine out of nine senate candidates endorsed by President Trump have won, eight out of eight governor candidates endorsed by Trump have won, and 101 House candidates endorsed by Trump have won.

Diane points out the Trump’s anti-weaponization bill will help victims other than the J6 defendants who were politically prosecuted and abused by the Biden Regime. This includes many FACE Act defendants. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 27th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.