AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann
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The permanent political class keeps asking whether MAGA is unstoppable because they refuse to understand what they are fighting. This is not a consultant slogan or a personality cult. It is a spiritual, cultural, and national correction after decades of managed decline, judicial tyranny, school corruption, border betrayal, lawfare, and anti-Christian persecution. Diane’s discussion ties it together: local school scandals, Biden-era weaponization, FACE Act abuses, J6 persecution, and Paxton’s victory all point to the same reality. Americans are done being ruled by liars and cowards. Trump’s endorsement keeps winning because Trump is aligned with the people—and the moment.

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