Is The Dirty Blue Monster Out Of Its Cage?
Americans: The following short YouTube video is packed with information about what the “enemies within” have been doing to our nation, our society and our freedoms for quite some time. It connects Obama’s Russian Collusion Hoax to Globalists. Like me, you will likely need to watch it twice or thrice to absorb all the details. Diane
Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.