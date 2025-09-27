An explosive lawsuit alleges that the children of Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) tormented their personal assistant, Brandon O’Brien, a gay man, so severely that he took his own life.

O’Brien, age 35, worked for Wyden’s wife, Nancy Bass Wyden, from June 2022 until September 2024. Court filings claim O’Brien was “frequently tasked” with caring for the senator’s young kids,^ including chauffeuring them to school in New York City and even supervising them on family trips to Disney World. The lawsuit claims O’Brien endured relentless abuse from the children that drove him to suicide.

The disturbing behavior began in September 2022 when the couple’s then-10-year-old daughter allegedly exposed herself to O’Brien, making “sexually explicit” comments and asking about his “intimate life” during school drop-offs, O’Brien’s husband, Thomas Maltezos, alleged in court papers he filed against Mrs. Wyden and her company, Bass Real Estate LLC.

Meanwhile, the Wydens’ teenage son berated O’Brien with homophobic slurs such as “f****t” and “zest kitten,” and the boy said “his football team would rape him,” the suit claimed. The boy allegedly threw things at O’Brien and Mrs. Wyden once “maced her son to restrain him but inadvertently maced O’Brien,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court papers. Maced her son? Isn’t that child abuse?

Lawyers for Mrs. Wyden have already moved to have Maltezos’ lawsuit thrown out, according to court filings. A spokesperson for Bass Real Estate blasted the complaint as “baseless and deeply misguided” and “riddled with false accusations.” The statement went further, accusing O’Brien of misconduct: “It appears to be a continued effort to deflect attention from O’Brien’s own serious misconduct, including a documented pattern of theft from those he once worked for.”

This begs the question: Why do Oregonians keep electing a senator who lives in New York City?

MRS. WYDEN FILED POLICE REPORT

When O’Brien finally quit in frustration on September 30, 2024, Nancy Wyden, age 64, wasted no time. The next day, she filed a report with the NYPD accusing him of $650,000 (say what?) in credit card and other thefts, authorities say.

Court documents allege that Mrs. Wyden also hired a private investigator to dig into O’Brien’s personal life and business dealings. By January, she had reportedly “spread false rumors … to industry contacts and [his] professional colleagues,” leaving O’Brien in deep distress. He took his own life on May 26th.

“The allegations against the senator’s wife are shocking, disturbing, and cruel — no person should ever be subject to this level of harassment, much less in the workplace,” Maltezos’ attorneys said in a statement.

This is not normal behavior for children. Who did they learn such behaviors and attitudes from? And more importantly, why didn’t the parents stop it? Wyden’s wife “allegedly did nothing about the behavior,” according to Maltezos. If just some of these allegations are true, the Wydens have been exposed not just as negligent parents, but as enablers of cruelty within their own home. This is a moral indictment of a long time Democrat politician who publicly preaches tolerance toward the LGBTQ community, but didn’t teach those values to his own children.

^ The senator and his second wife have three children: boy-girl twins born in 2007 and a daughter born in 2012.