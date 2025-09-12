Coincidently, us “Get Real” pundits taped this podcast about how America has created generation after generation of feral boys/men just hours before a young man “full of hate,” assassinated Charlie Kirk because too many young people were listening to Charlie’s message. This begs the question: Is Tyler Robinson feral or just indoctrinated by The Left? Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L Gruber discuss how feral children are raised to be feral adults.

Historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney explains how all presidents have the authority to fire a governor on the Fed Reserve. Thus, President Trump has the authority to fire the corrupt, Biden DEI hire, Lisa Cook, from the Fed board.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor and Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast early on September 10th. I joined them from our mountain cabin in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.