AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is why the Left hates real history. It ruins the script. AOC wants useful idiots to believe America was born as an anti-billionaire uprising, because that feeds the modern envy machine. But the Declaration was signed by men with property, standing, education, and everything to lose. Rutledge, Heyward, Middleton, Stockton, Lewis—these were not basement Bolsheviks. They were patriots who put their lives and fortunes on the line for liberty. Today’s radical class wants power without sacrifice and redistribution without gratitude. The Founders gave us freedom. AOC gives us slogans. There is no comparison.

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