George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast discussing how Islamists will take over America with the help of “tolerance.”

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Diane expresses her shock and disgust at the stupidity of Democrat voters. Hatred for America, Americans and our capitalist system has put known Islamists & Communists into elected office. The stupidity of Useful Idiots who voted against their own interests is mind boggling. Republican candidates are not blameless. They failed to campaign on the details of Trump’s booming economy and border security. Steve explains why the Republicans lost by such wide margins despite Trump’s huge successes with immigration and the economy.

Steve, the history professor, also provides details about how Clinton and Obama suffered massive losses in the House and Senate during their mid terms. Steve also discusses how voting by non-citizens has increased since the 2020 election, in part, because the Senate under John Thune’s leadership has failed to pass the SAVE Act. He has never put the bill on the floor for a vote. The House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (and subsequent versions) multiple times, including passing a version in April 2005 and an expanded version (often referred to as the SAVE America Act) in February 2026.

Diane and Steve both discuss what will happen if the Democrats are successful in destroying the Electoral College as they have insist they will do. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. The Clinton Administration’s Secretary of Labor is already cheering on the death of the Electoral College so that ONLY Democrats become president.

Diane is asking readers and listeners to submit their tales of “Living Behind Enemy Lines” as Christians/Conservatives/Republicans/Trump Supporters in Blue States to DianeLGruber@Gmail.com. You can remain anonymous.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 11th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone, from his home in Lynchburg. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our beach home at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA where the Lewis & Clark expedition arrived at the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We are also broadcast on Virginia Talk Radio Network based in Lynchburg. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.