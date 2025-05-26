Embalmers have been finding very unusual clots these last 3+ years.

In early 2022 insurance companies noticed that death rates had escalated 40 percent above what was EXPECTED, what they were before China released the Covid virus on the world. According to OneAmerica CEO Scott Davison, a ten percent increase above expected deaths would be a one-in-200-years event. These “excess deaths” were not deaths from Covid. For more information from the insurance industry, see my November 2023 article linked at the end of this article. Now, we are hearing from the funeral industry:

Hiding Facts: Biden Closed Vax Injury/Death Reporting Website

How many more people must suffer vaccine injuries before the federal government, Big Pharma, and our medical establishment own up? It’s a rhetorical question, of course, because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still ignoring at least 800,000 reports of severe adverse reactions to the Covid-19 jab in this country alone. Victim accounts inundated the agency via a smartphone app called V-Safe, which CDC created specifically to collect post-Covid-19-vax health assessments. It was launched by the Trump 45 in December 2020 in sync with the vaccine rollout in the United States. Ten million downloads later, the Biden Regime quietly pulled the plug on V-Safe on June 30, 2023. Not only did it abruptly and inexplicably halt data collection, it also refused to disclose its findings until forced to do so when Del Bigtree’s Informed Consent Action Network sued.

Two years have passed, and a new administration is now at the helm. But grassroots activists are still met with a symphony of crickets from federal agencies as they attempt to sound the alarm. Retired Air Force Major Tom Haviland and his co-investigator, Laura Kasner, are a collective case in point. “Nobody else to my knowledge is looking at either the timing or the prevalence of this,” Haviland told The New American. He was referring to the alarming trend of white, fibrous clots that embalmers worldwide started noticing in their subjects a few years ago, as highlighted in the documentary “Died Suddenly.”

“I watched that movie the night it premiered,” Haviland recalled. Embalmers featured in the film said “that they had never before seen these clots in the veins and arteries of corpses.”

“These aren’t normal clots,” he relates. “The embalmers describe them as what looks like calamari. It’s almost elastic, like it can go right back into shape again after being stretched. And it does not easily dissolve as the other clots do. These are tough.”

Haviland, who lives in Ohio, contacted his state’s Embalmers Association, and spoke with Woody Wilson, who is now president of that organization. “Woody said to me, ‘Tom, I’m seeing the white, fibrous clots, too.’” Haviland said others, such as Kevin Sweryd, president of the Manitoba (Canada) Funeral Services Association, have confirmed the same.

The Inside Scoop

That feedback spurred Haviland to begin surveying embalmers, first nationwide, and then worldwide, which he has done annually for the past three years. The task came naturally to this electrical engineer who also has a degree in mathematics and a masters in computer resources and information management. Kasner joined Haviland in his work and created the Clotastrophe blog at LauraKasner.substack.com, where they post results of their research.

Using the online tool SurveyMonkey, they’ve contacted industry associations and individual funeral homes, and respondents have weighed in from the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. The results are striking.

Eighty-three percent of the 301 embalmers who answered the 2024 survey said they have seen the white, fibrous clots in their work. Only 73 percent of 2023 respondents admitted to witnessing the phenomenon.

Haviland also asked what percentage of corpses in the year 2024 have these structures in them. A weighted average of 27.5 percent is also up from 2023, when embalmers identified 20 percent of their subjects.

“That was kind of shocking to me, because the first year I did the survey (2022) it was 30 percent, and it went down to 20 percent in 2023,” Haviland reports. “So I was hoping it would go down again. But as you can see, it’s 27.5 percent. That’s not the right direction.” He also noted that embalmers say they never saw the white, fibrous clots in corpses prior to Covid, nor was it common to find clots of any kind in arteries. They usually occur in veins.

To confirm the trend, he asked respondents to compare the number of clots they’ve witnessed in 2023 and 2024. More than two hundred answered “about the same” or “more clots in 2024,” whereas less than 100 saw fewer or none.

“It’s telling me that we still have a serious problem,” he postulates. “There may be a situation where it takes a couple of years for them to grow to the point where they completely occlude or block a vein or artery, and that’s when you get your stroke or heart attack.” He points out that “most people took their last jabs in 2021,” deciding to pass on the boosters. “So it’s alarming to me that they’re still finding a significant percentage of corpses with clots here at the end of 2024.”

Next, Haviland asked his respondents if their industry associates are witnessing the same. The rationale behind this question is that many embalmers might admit in private conversation to seeing the clots but shrink from speaking out publicly. Only 40 checked “no,” and 185 answered “yes.”

Silent as the Grave

But another 66 embalmers said they don’t talk about it. “Why not? Aren’t you curious? Did your funeral director give you instructions that you’re not to talk about this for fear of losing your job?” Haviland speculates. “What’s going on here?”

It’s a legitimate question, because embalmers have “a legal obligation to inform” authorities when they see anything out of the ordinary in a corpse, such as evidence of a stab or gunshot wound. “I think similarly,” Haviland opines, “when they’re finding these unusual clots, embalmers do have an ethical duty to share the information.” What bothers him most is that so many embalmer associations declined to take his survey, and he wonders if they are not “violating their own mission statements and codes of ethics by not doing so.”

These considerations prompted another survey question: “Has your professional embalmer or funeral director association ever discussed the large, whitish ‘fibrous’ structures/clots?” Only 52 embalmers answered “yes.”

Haviland wants to know why, with so many opportunities (e.g. meetings, newsletters, continuing education), fewer than 20 percent of associations are talking about this unusual situation. “I have an insider at the British Institute of Embalmers who challenged the leadership to answer my survey,” Haviland remembers. “They promised to discuss it in executive committee but eventually decided against it.”

Other Clues

The Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association is another group that declined the 2024 survey, though 125 of its members participated the previous year. However, the president of the group regularly communicates with Haviland. He recently emailed that he and his colleagues are perplexed by a development of “poor distribution … to the extremities. Nearly every person that I embalm is not getting good distribution to one or both of the hands below the elbow, something I have not seen in the past.” Haviland explains that his reference is to formaldehyde infusion, which is necessary to preserve the body for viewing at a funeral. He speculates that clots are preventing the fluid from reaching the forearms and hands.

That observation also brings up a related issue: micro-clotting, a phenomenon that occurs in capillaries, very small blood vessels that facilitate the exchange of oxygen in tissues. Problems at this level can manifest as symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, pain or inflammation, fluid retention, vision difficulties, or myriad other troubles depending on the affected area of the body. Micro-clotting is nothing new, except that Haviland’s embalmers report witnessing it in more than 20 percent of their patients. Prior to Covid, that percentage was five or less.

“It’s actually a triple whammy,” Haviland says, “because the embalmers also said that the traditional ‘grape jelly clots’ (postmortem blood clots that resemble the fruit spread for which they’re named) have increased by about 33 percent, and they’ve become like grape jam now. They’re thicker, more viscous.”

Another trend the embalmers revealed was that prior to Covid, typical embalming took “about an hour and a half, but now they’re taking about two and a half hours when they find a body that’s riddled” with the fibrous clots. Many must use forceps to remove them.

Observations such as this appear in the comments sections that end each survey. An example from a Florida respondent is illustrative:

“I have seen both types of blood clots, and definitely seeing the white fibrous clots in larger numbers as time goes. These clots range anywhere from 3 to 6 inches in length with lesser outliers in both directions…. I’ve been performing approximately 100 to 150 embalmings per year for the past 4 years. I presently work with 5 other embalming funeral directors who have had much the same experience.”

Four years of experience is on the low end of the typical respondent, however. “Some of these embalmers have been in the business for 20 or 30 years,” Haviland said. “The average was 15 years, and they’ve never seen this phenomenon before the years of Covid and the vaccines.”

The Culprit

“A few said they did see it in 2020 before the vaccines came out,” he notes. A possible explanation is that “there’s a spike protein on the surface of the virus itself,” and “in the bloodstream it can be doing damage to the endothelial lining on the inner walls of our blood vessels.”

Of course, “the vaccines produce more spike protein.” Haviland explains that the mRNA in Covid vaccines “turns your whole body into a spike protein factory. So this could be a serious issue if your body’s continuously producing spike proteins, which then damage the vessel lining, causing this tremendous clotting response.”

He is not alone in this speculation. World-renowned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warned The New American in April 2021, just five months after the Covid vaccine roll-out, that spike proteins are known to damage the inner walls of blood vessels. Moreover, infectious disease expert Dr. Peter McCullough “believes there may not be any off-switch to the production of the spike protein in those that have taken the vaccine,” Haviland cautions.

The clots themselves confirm these suspicions. Haviland said that he and embalmer Richard Hirschman have had them analyzed and found that they are made of “a combination of about 56 percent fibrinogen,” a protein involved in the normal clotting process. “When there’s damage done to the endothelial lining of our blood vessels, fibrinogen converts into a white solid called fibrin. It forms a clot, and after the wound heals, another enzyme called plasmid breaks down the clot.”

“Unfortunately, we believe that process is being altered,” Haviland continues. Normal fibrinogen uses three chains of proteins (alpha, beta, and gamma) that link together to form a fibrin scab, and these chains usually appear in equal numbers. Alpha forms the framework, beta chains are the “bricks” of the structure, and gamma is the glue that holds everything together.

The fibrin in these unusual clots is instead made up of 36 percent beta, 16 percent gamma and four percent alpha. “It’s a nine-to-four-to-one ratio!” Haviland exclaims. He says the scientists analyzing the clots believe that the spike protein is activated in the bloodstream to bond with natural fibrinogen. They say the same thing happens with the phospholipid nanoparticles (tiny, fat-based bubbles) that carry the Covid-19 vaccine’s mRNA into individual cells. The result: “these strange, bizarre, rubbery clots,” Haviland reports. “So it’s very unusual.”

Clot Encounters

Meanwhile, other medical whistleblowers say that the same white, fibrous clots are occurring in living patients. “A doctor who works in a catheterization lab in Florida told me they’re taking these things out because they can’t break them down with clot-busting drugs,” he explains. “They use flexible catheters to suction, scrape or lasso the clots and pull them out.” He also cited Dr. Phil McMillan of the YouTube channel Vejon Health, who “says he’s pulling anywhere between three to 10 of these clots out of living people every week in his one cath lab alone.”

Yet another phenomenon Haviland’s cath lab contacts are witnessing is an increase in vasculitis. “The blood vessels are getting so damaged that they’re starting to collapse,” he explains. “A lot of people are having stents put in to shore up the walls” of the venous system.

Fortunately, unlike embalmers, doctors have access to the Covid vaccination records of their patients. Haviland said that when McMillan finds the clots, “99 percent of the time the person has been jabbed up to eight times. And the more jabs they’ve had, the worse the clotting seems to be.” What about the other one percent? “They might be a result of blood transfusions,” Haviland offers, “and shedding is a real thing as well.” (Dr. Pierre Kory and Scott Marsland of the online Leading Health Clinic have spearheaded research into the latter development.)

So Haviland decided to survey cath lab workers, sending out requests to societies for vascular surgery in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. “I got zero responses, except for one,” Haviland recalls. It was from the Society for Vascular Surgery in Rosemont, Illinois, but they declined to participate.

Clots Populi

“So I said, if I cannot get the doctors to respond, maybe the patients will.” Haviland and Kasner created a “People’s Blood Clot Survey,” advertising on social media and via podcast interviews. “Within just a couple of weeks we received more than 1,400 responses. The patients are glad to tell their stories.” Reports came from all over Europe and the Americas, from the Middle and Far East, and from Africa. Some reported for themselves, and others on behalf of loved ones.

The majority said that clotting issues began in 2021, after at least one Covid vaccine. Affected areas of the body vary (e.g., legs, lungs, brain, heart, abdomen), but Haviland’s percentages match those of CDC’s V-Safe data. “It gives me confidence that the people responding to the survey did so accurately and honestly,” Haviland says.

Most telling are the comments, some of which are heart wrenching: an otherwise healthy mother who suffered a stroke after her first booster and died five days later; a 45-year-old athlete and mother of five who collapsed while working out and died; a man who arrived in the emergency room without a pulse in his lower extremities, in each case, medical teams removed huge white, fibrous clots from the victims.

One respondent who fits patients for compression garments commented, “My business has increased three times what it was in 2023, and the number of young people are shocking . . . Most clots are in the legs, but several have expressed that the clots extend into their groins, chest, and one that went into the person’s neck from their foot.”

And when the clots are removed? “My whistleblower in Florida says that they’re just being thrown away,” Haviland says. “They’re not being sent to pathology.”

Federal agencies are likewise ignoring the evidence. “The last three years I’ve turned in the results of my survey to the Food & Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the National Institutes of Health,” Haviland says. “They don’t seem to have the least bit of interest.” This is particularly alarming because, as McCullough told The New American in 2022, prior to Covid, pharmaceutical drugs were routinely pulled from the market if reported deaths reach 50, not confirmed deaths, and not deaths proven attributable to the drug, only reported deaths.

Trust, but Verify

Is the tide likely to turn, now that outspoken vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is heading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services? He shocked supporters with his March 2th op-ed for Fox News in which he pegged the controversial MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine as a “crucial” solution to the recent measles outbreak in Texas.

Then there’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, whom Trump tapped to lead the National Institutes of Health. An outspoken critic of lockdowns and mandates, he has, however, expressed approval of Covid-19 vaccines. In a 2023 Hoover Institution interview, he agreed with a statement from former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci that the vaccines “do protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death.”

However, Haviland remains cautiously optimistic. “Trust, but verify,” he quips. “Even though Bobby and Jay are in charge now, I’m a little concerned because the MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] movement seems more concerned with things like red dyes in food and fluoride in the water.” Though he acknowledges those as important issues, he says the clots should take precedence.

He also points out that neither of the agencies those men lead is constitutionally authorized, and “the whole apparatus is still in place to lock us down again, make us mask up again, make us take shots again.” Moreover, Big Pharma is invested in mRNA and lipid nanoparticle technology. “They want to do RSV, shingles, bird flu, regular flu, more Covid shots, cancer drugs,” Haviland cautions. “We’re going to continue running the surveys until we get this mRNA technology taken off the market.”

Haviland and Kasner are already planning a 2025 embalmer’s survey. However, the “People’s Survey” is ongoing and available at surveymonkey. com/r/2024PeoplesBloodClotSurvey. Respondents participate with guaranteed privacy; no one is identified or traced. “We turned off the IP tracking feature of SurveyMonkey because we wanted everyone to feel comfortable taking the survey,” Haviland says. LINKED HERE: Results of the People's Blood Clot Survey as of October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, they are gaining traction. “The Tennessee Funeral Director’s Association invited me to speak at their annual conference in June, and they plan to use my presentation as continuing education points for their embalmers,” Haviland says. “So it gives me confidence that the dam is starting to break. Some of the associations are starting to recognize that this problem is not going away. We need to start talking about it.”

Thank you to The New American for allowing me to re-publish their article.