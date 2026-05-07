In the early 1990s my doctor wanted to test me for tuberculosis (TB) because I had had a slight but persistent cough for sometime.^ I resisted, stating that I was “too healthy” to contract TB. “You have immigrant clients, don’t you?” she asked. “Recently, I diagnosed a male attorney just your age with TB. All it takes is to sit across your desk, just once, from a person who has TB.” She tested me and I was negative; however, I never forgot that experience. The federal government used to test all immigrants for diseases, especially those that could be transmitted to others. Long ago the federal government and Blue States started placing foreigners above Americans.

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IGNORING SCIENCE

If your three children all got sick the day after a new kid came over to play, you’d have a decent clue about who the vector of disease was. This comes to mind with the reintroduction in California of an ancient killer: Tuberculosis (TB). The world’s deadliest infectious disease, TB caused an estimated 1.23 million deaths worldwide in 2024 as the Biden Regime was importing massive numbers from Third World hellholes where medical care exists only for the elite, if it exists at all. In fact, approximately 10.7 million people were sickened by it that year. The disease ranks among the top 10 overall causes of global mortality.

Reporting on the story, the New York Post writes:

“California health officials are scrambling after tuberculosis exposures were confirmed at multiple schools as cases of the world’s deadliest infectious disease continue climbing across the state. Fresno County officials confirmed a cluster at Justin Garza High School, where one active infection was found, though authorities did not specify whether the case involved a student or staff, according to ABC30. Officials emphasized no one on campus is currently contagious, but 22 out of 169 people exposed have tested positive for the infection, though they show no symptoms yet.

… Meanwhile, San Diego County officials announced last week a potential TB exposure was also reported at Sunset Elementary School in San Ysidro. San Diego County has seen TB cases steadily rise in recent years, from 193 reported cases in 2020 to 265 in 2025. These recent school exposures are just the latest in a troubling series of incidents unfolding across California.”

NOTE: The closer to the Mexican border, the higher the TB numbers. Fresno and San Diego are two cities that rank in the top five in the state when it comes to illegal aliens.

It is not coincidental that this is happening in the Golden State. For California is, as historian Victor Davis Hanson put it in 2019, our first “Third World State.” And what are the TB disease vectors in this case? It’s the Third World people, illegal aliens, who’ve brought the disease back to California. And the state’s rampant vagrancy likely facilitates its spread.

PLENTY OF WARNINGS

Plenty of experts have warned us. And they’ve had ample opportunity to since the aforementioned isn’t our first disease-reintroduction rodeo. For example, in 2014 a strange outbreak across the Midwest of Enterovirus D68. (It’s related to the common cold but causes severe respiratory illness.) Sometime before this outbreak, too, the Obama Administration had reportedly coerced schools into accepting sick illegal-alien children.

Experts sounded the alarm. As professor of medicine at New York University’s Langone Medical Center Dr. Marc Siegel warned in July 2014:

“As many as 50,000 children, mostly from Central American countries … are not being detained for the purpose of identifying illness, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement relying on self-report of symptoms, and many have already been sent to other states, where disease can spread.”

And it did.

Then-radio host (now podcaster) Michael Savage also weighed in. Note here that he boasts a Ph.D. in epidemiology and the authorship of almost 20 books on health and nutrition. As he stated on his show in 2014:

“This population in America, which once enjoyed the greatest health on earth, is now being devolved into a second-world nation in terms of health because Obama is so corrupt . . .

Instead of stopping disease spread, they’re [health officials and doctors] encouraging it by not speaking out against bringing in infected children and putting them in our public schools . . . What do you expect to happen if you put a kid with a certain virus into a school where they’ve never been exposed to that virus? It’s called an epidemic breakout.”

This problem goes back even further in history, too. Just consider a warning issued by the late Dr. Madeleine Cosman, a medical lawyer and City College of New York professor. She stated in 2005 that illegal aliens had already brought “horrendous diseases” into the United States, “such as tuberculosis … Chagas Disease, leprosy, [and] malaria.”

Some other diseases illegals are suspected of reintroducing are:

Measles;

Scabies;

Mumps, influenza, and varicella (chickenpox);

Syphilis and gonorrhea; and

flaccid myelitis.

DISEASES TRAVEL

Of all these, however, tuberculosis may be the scariest.

One might be inclined to scoff at this relatively small number of cases, but to do so would be foolish. A disease that’s lasted for tens of thousands of years has a powerful ability to override our pathetic efforts to deal with it.

We may have been able to eradicate smallpox, but we haven’t been so lucky with TB. Instead, TB has adapted to the antibiotics that once worked so powerfully against it, and has now morphed into a variety of forms, many of which are resistant to any of the normal antibiotic treatments.

Drug-resistant TB doesn’t have to be fatal (although it can be), but it’s expensive and very slow to treat. Moreover, because the antibiotics are unpleasant, people stop taking them before the disease is completely cured...which is how we ended up with resistant TB in the first place.

In the 1980s and 1990s TB, especially its resistant form, was becoming a problem in San Francisco thanks to three specific populations: Asians (TB is still extremely common in Asia), homeless people, and AIDS sufferers. Today, TB is prevalent across Latin America and elsewhere in impoverished parts of the world, such as Africa, India, the Malayan peninsula, etc.

DISEASE-RIDDEN CALIFORNIA

The fact that the disease is growing slowly, but seemingly exponentially in California is relevant because California has two important populations when it comes to the spread of TB: illegal aliens and homeless people.

Regarding illegal aliens, we’re often told that Ellis Island, where European immigrants entered the US, and Angel Island, where Asians immigrants entered, were cruel warehouses, where arriving immigrants were brusquely checked for diseases and, if unlucky, turned away. Certainly, from the immigrants’ perspective, it was cruel.

But back in the day, the federal government was concerned with Americans’ well-being, not with the feelings of those who wanted to move here. Our institutions did not want America to be overrun with trachoma (an eye infection that causes blindness), TB, cholera, typhus, yellow fever, smallpox, or measles, all diseases that would see people returned home. We’ve become blasé about those diseases now, whether because they were eradicated, can be vaccinated away, or, for a while at least, were treatable.

When it comes to diseases in homeless populations, it’s not complicated: They’re mentally ill, drug addicted, and living in crowded, filthy conditions. It’s a perfect petri dish. California sees the confluence of both victor populations.

First, it has the largest illegal alien population in America, from 1.4 to 1.6 million. The total of foreign-born residents is 10.6 million, 28% of the state’s population. Fresno and San Diego are two cities that rank in the top five in the state when it comes to illegal aliens.

Second, California also has the largest homeless population in America by a huge margin AND growing because Democrats continue to fund the corrupt Homeless Industrial Complex. The state accounts for roughly 28% of the nation’s homeless, approximately 131,209, although the Golden State represents only 11% of our population nationwide.

Putting together these two things, homelessness and illegal aliens, has interesting results. Fresno is estimated to have around 4,500 homeless people and around 75,000-85,000 illegal aliens. Meanwhile, San Diego County has almost 10,000 homeless people and 160,000-170,000 illegal aliens. Both have huge concentrations of disease vectors.

It can’t be a coincidence that both areas are seeing tuberculosis.

AND THE HEALTH CARE EXPENSE?

What does the mitigation of diseases potentially linked to illegal migration cost American taxpayers in total? An AI analysis puts the price tag at $400 million to $1.2 billion annually.

The main point is the same whether we are discussing illegal-alien-related disease, crime, strain on resources and infrastructure, or something else. Serious and authentically civilized nations have zero tolerance for illegal migration (and vagrancy). It causes problems and pain and is paid for in not just money.

What happens in California doesn’t stay in California. Sick people can travel from states that facilitate illegal-alien habitation to more sanely run states. This could make one wonder, too, about the rogue states blithely defying federal immigration law. If they can make their own immigration policy, can other states not follow suit? Can’t, for the sake of both safety and health, the sane states then institute border controls with abutting states who have high numbers of illegal aliens?

After all, if the Mexican border means nothing to California, then the California border can start to mean a lot to its non-Third World neighboring states.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Eventually I discovered the cause of my cough: Paul Mitchell hairspray.