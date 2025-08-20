AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
5h

In their quest for power and control, Democrats are willing to do anything for votes. Joe Biden's open border policy was an effort to create millions of illegal voters for ballot harvesting. That innocent Americans are killed, murdered, raped or robbed as a consequence is simply regarded as collateral damage. Like the tens-of-millions of American babies lost to the Democrats' primary political policy, abortion, it is of no consequence to them. Democrats have become a death cult willing to sacrifice their own for political power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture