Take a hard look at this crash scene. The SUV is wedged UNDER an 18-wheel semi trailer. The foreign national, from India, made an illegal left turn FROM THE RIGHT LANE on the Florida freeway, thus blocking the entire roadway. Instead of doing the safe & logical thing when one misses an exit, taking the next exit, and thinking he is protected both by sitting in a hugh, high rig and by DEI, he decides to make an illegal U-turn in the narrow area on the freeway median reserved for police & ambulances. The minivan was left without a chance to brake or turn, and hurtled at full speed into the trailer.

THIS ILLEGAL COULD NOT BOTHER TO CHECK HIS REAR VIEW MIRROR BEFORE MAKING THE LEFT TURN IN FRONT OF ONCOMING TRAFFIC. The minivan driver was trapped with nowhere to go but to slam into this large trailer. Of course, the illegal alien driver and his passenger did not receive a scratch or bruise. Did his passenger speak/read English? Did he tell the driver NOT TO do such a dangerous U-turn, NOT to turn left from the right lane? This illegal alien killed three Americans: a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman, a 30-year-old Florida City man and a 54-year-old Miami man.The two passengers died at the scene, and the driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

HERE SEVEN YEARS, COULD NOT BOTHER TO LEARN ENGLISH

US Marshals in California nabbed the driver on Saturday on a warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly crash in Florida at around 3 pm last Thursday. Harjinder Singh answered just two of 12 questions correctly when being tested for English language proficiency by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration after the August 12th crash. And when asked to read highway signs and their meanings, Singh could only identify one out of four signs shown to him, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Tuesday. He needed a taxpayer-paid interpreter at his extradition hearing in California. Query: Why didn’t Florida State Troopers arrest him at the scene?

Washington’s sanctuary state policies and California’s sanctuary state policies are to blame for last week’s Florida Turnpike crash that left three Americans dead. The driver came to America by flying to Mexico in 2018 then sneaking across the southern border. In 2020 Trump 45 Administration refused him a work permit. In 2021 the Biden Regime gave him a work permit. Washington State then gave him an unconditional commercial driver’s license on July 15, 2023 even though he could speak nor read English. California issued him a “conditional” commercial driver’s license on July 23, 2024.

Obviously, he failed the written test in both states. He was given a “pass” grade under DEI rules. Did he take a driving test with an 18 wheeler? He could not read the road signs. He was given a “pass” due to DEI. He checked two DEI boxes in both states run by Democrats, and now three Americans are dead.

THE ARROGANCE IS PALPABLE

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, Democrat, could not be bothered to explain how and why a foreign national could be given a license to drive a huge vehicle on public roads when he can’t read the road signs and can’t speak English.

The White House said allowing poorly trained illegals to drive such huge rigs “put the lives of American citizens at risk every single day.” California Governor Gavin Newsom insisted that licenses for illegals “improve public safety.” The White House called that defense “callous” and “reckless.” As his state falls apart, Newsom is becoming delusional. His point may be valid if, if, if foreign nationals are required to pass the same tests that Americans must pass. Obviously, in California and Washington, they are not.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that they do not recognize drivers’ licenses from other states due to the fact that too many states issue them to illegal aliens who haven’t passed the necessary safety tests. Homeland Security vowed to hold the driver accountable, declaring: “We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

