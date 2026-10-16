AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 16

VOTE RED OR AMERICA IS DEAD, SUICIDED BY HER OWN GODLESSNESS, BIBLICAL ILLITERACY & CHOOSING TO BOW TO BAAL. ANYONE WHO EVER VOTED DEMONRAT WILL BUST HELL WIDE OPEN.

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3 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
Will's avatar
Will
Oct 17

I first pray that we overcome with the blood of Jesus, the forces of the enemy from our families and our nation. We must also vote Red to keep our nation from falling into the hands of Islamist like what is happening throughout Europe. Awesome conversation.

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2 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
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