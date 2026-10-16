George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast discussing the massive Medicare/Medicaid fraud committed by Somalis and other first & second generation immigrants. Virginians will soon be voting on whether or not (Muslim) men can legally rape little girls?

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Diane explains what will happen if the Socialists, Islamists and Communists get their way and enact “Medicare For All.” The federal government will decide if you are “worthy” of receiving medical treatment. If not, you will be pushed into committing doctor-assisted suicide. The only way Socialized medicine works in the long run is by denying some patients needed care & pain relief, but offering them doctor-assisted suicide. Canada is a prime example. SEE MORE DETAILS IN THE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Steve recites the last passage in the Book of Proverbs, Old Testament, Chapter 8, Verse 36: “He that sinth against me, wrongth his own soul. . . All they that hate me love death.” America has become a death culture. Western culture is dying, in part, by the fact that most Christians don’t vote and the barbarians are taking over. During his recent drive through Michigan, Steve was shocked by the number of El-Sayed signs he saw in people’s yards.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 14th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone from Illinois, and this retired Oregon attorney joined via phone from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.