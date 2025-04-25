Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mouth hit the ground running as a freshman Congresswoman, and has not stopped since. There are two AOCs: the one who is repeating the memorized script prepared for her by Soros’ minions, and the one who is using her own, limited, brainpower. Sandy Cortez is delusional. A narcissistic member of the Millennial Generation, with no life experience and no common sense, she behaves as though she completely believes everything that stumbles out of her big mouth.

AOC burst onto the national scene when she was elected to represent New York’s 14th Congressional District (The Bronx) in November 2018. It seems much, much longer, doesn’t it? Her big mouth and her physical beauty got her noticed before she was even sworn in. Within minutes of her election she was pushing the Green New Deal which she did not write, and storming, literally storming, Nancy Pelosi’s US House office.

In the fantasyland where Sandy Cortez (the name she used her entire life before she entered politics) resides, she is hoping to turn America into yet another socialist nightmare like Venezuela. She is advocating for the complete destruction of America’s economy at a time when it is starting to improve following four years of the Biden Regime’s insane printing of money and intentional inflation, which was designed to push ever more of the middle class into the lower economic class and push lower income Americans into poverty. Sandy didn’t wait long. Putting action where her mouth is, within weeks of her election, she had rounded up enough Useful Idiots to chase 100,000+ jobs out of New York City.^

DURING TRUMP 45 AOC PROMOTED FIVE SCHEMES TO “PROGRESS” AMERICA OFF THE FISCAL CLIFF

Now, in 2025, as Sandy Cortez flies private jets across our beautiful fruited plains, campaigning for the 2028 Democrat primary, let’s review her plans to follow in Obama’s and Biden’s footsteps continuing the destruction of the middle class.

ONE: Pass the Green New Deal which is, arguably, the biggest delusion and biggest swindle yet concocted by any politician or bureaucrat. A more accurate name is the “Destroy America By 2030 Plan.” In just FOURTEEN PAGES this bill would 1) outlaw ownership of cars, trucks & airplanes, except by the Ruling Elites, 2) allow the Federal government to knock down “all existing buildings” (this includes YOUR house but not the Ruling Elites’ mansions) that are not “energy efficient,” and 3) outlaw the energy sources we currently rely upon WITHOUT A REPLACEMENT in place. Will Americans be pushed back to the 1850s or just to the 1930s?

TWO: Throw open ALL our borders, allowing anyone & everyone to come here for the welfare benefits and/or to ply their criminal trade. That includes terrorists, prison gangs, murderers, rapists, sex-traffickers of children & women, drug dealers and drugs, lots of drugs. I don’t need to tell you how THAT turned out. We just lived through a four-year invasion.

THREE: Destroy the best health care system in the world and put every American’s health care under the control of a Socialist bureaucrat: “Medicare For All” Sandy & Bernie Sanders call it. The government, NOT the doctor, patient and family, will decide whether or not the patient is important enough to receive treatment, to live or die.

FOUR: Wipe out the Electoral College so that ONLY those who live in large population areas (that is, Liberals, Progressives, Socialists, Marxists, Communists) can elect America’s presidents.

FIVE: Kill Americans’ Second Amendment Rights so the Ruling Elites can “other” with impunity whomever disagrees with them.

THIS “PROGRESSIVE” TOAD CANNOT BE IGNORED

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), age 35, was a Manhattan bartender & waitress after graduating from college because she has minimal skills and low IQ. Boston University passed her right through college for good attendance and never gave her a grade. As an Affirmative Action student, they could not allow her to fail.

She was working for the Bernie Sanders’ campaign during the 2016 Democrat primary when Justice Democrats spotted her. They thought she would be a great puppet for their “progressive” agenda so they hired her to run for New York’s 14th Congressional District. Justice Democrats wrote the Green New Deal IN A WEEKEND, and handed it to her to promote. They knew that the fastest way to control Americans was to destroy America’s economy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks are quite striking, but inside she is full of hatred and arrogance. This makes her ugly to anyone who admires “the content of one’s character.” Unfortunately, too many Americans buy into the Marxist schemes she promotes. We cannot ignore her because she & her fellow travelers are funded by George & Alex Soros’ billions AND, as Elon Musk discovered, by YOUR tax dollars.

^An Amazon spokesman named Rep. Ocasio-Cortez as a reason they pulled out of the deal to build a headquarters in New York City. The new Amazon Headquarters was planned for the congressional district adjacent to AOC’s District #14. Amazon said this headquarters would have employed 25,000 people with an average salary of $150,000. Real economists estimate that the new income brought to the community would have directly and indirectly created 100,000+ new jobs. That is more than the number of New Yorker who voted for AOC in 2018.

AOC applauded their exit in a tweet: “Dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors (defeated) Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world.”