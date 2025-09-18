Do you wonder why public education is in trouble, big trouble? Look no further than the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), run by Marxists, who hired an illegal alien, who had recently been convicted of rape in their state, as "Director of Internal Audit and Advisory Services," wherein he was paid $145,000 a year, plus benefits, after it had first been confiscated from taxpayers. Of course he was hired because he checked three DEI boxes: 1) illegal alien, 2) black and 3) felon. Did he have any accounting or auditing skills? What can we expect from a state who twice elected a man who is connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Tim Walz?

HE DIDN’T PASS BACKGROUND CHECK

Wilson Nduri Tindi, age 42, first came to the United States on November 25, 2005, with a B2 visitor visa which permitted him to stay for only six months, but Tindi remained in the country after it expired. His first removal order was issued in March 2009. He was again arrested by ICE this month. We don’t know when or if he will finally be deported. His “due process” record is extensive. Either the federal government has repeatedly dropped the ball for two decades, or Tindi is one lucky illegal.

This Kenyan national broke into a Twin Cities home in 2016 and raped a woman who was in bed sleeping. Don’t ask me to explain why he was only sentenced to two years in prison. Perhaps the victim was white. Racial justice, don’t you know! He was also ordered to register as a predatory sex offender. He never served his sentence because it was stayed for five years, but he was also sentenced to 210 days in the workhouse. There is no record he served those days because he soon spent 18 months in ICE custody. He was scheduled to be deported, but US District Judge David S. Doty stayed the order in 2018. Not enough rapists in Minnesota to suit this judge? Just weeks later, in September 2018 this rapist got a high-paying job as the Chief Audit Officer at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

A former prosecutor familiar with the case said they were shocked Tindi now holds a leadership role at MDE. “I don’t know how he would have passed a background check; he is a felon and a registered sex offender. How is he employed?” the attorney asked. Court documents also reveal a 2012 accusation of a similar nature, though not formally charged. “He is dangerous, he has no business being paid out of our taxpayer dollars and should be back with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the former prosecutor added.

It seems Tindi has a drinking problem, too. In 2022 his DWI charge was pled down to a misdemeanor careless driving citation. He still owes an unpaid fine of $1,257. In early June, he was charged again for drunk driving. He refused the breath test. It is not known if he bothered to show up for his court hearing in August.

THE RAPIST’S JOB DESCRIPTION

“As the Director of the Internal Audit and Advisory Services division at the Minnesota Department of Education, Wilson Tindi leads the agency's efforts to strengthen internal controls, enhance operational effectiveness, and build a risk-aware culture that supports MDE's mission and strategic objectives. He is responsible for establishing and overseeing an independent internal audit function focused on evaluating risk management, governance, and compliance across the agency.”

Both Minnesota agencies knew he was a convicted rapist and illegal alien when they hired him. They only fired him in June because the public found out via an expose by Alpha News.