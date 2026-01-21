Downtown Portland with Mt. Hood in the background.

Subscribers: I lived first in Portland & then in a suburb, West Linn, the majority of my adult life, before being chased out by the Democrat mob in 2020. It hurt to give up our dream home; but, in hindsight, it was a great decision as both our burb & Portland have gone way downhill since then. The article below was written by Dennis Kneale for the Wall Street Journal on January 16th. I gently edited it and included the links. Diane

LEFTIST POLICIES ARE KILLING PORTLAND

The biggest city in Oregon, Portland, already foul and dysfunctional, now has a major Socialist/Communist bloc on its City Council.

New York City and Seattle aren’t the only places where Socialism/Communism is on the rise. In November, Oregon’s largest city formed a new City Council and elected four members^ of the Democratic Socialists of America who joined a Woke mayor. They dominate the 12-person council, with the help of two other Leftist members, and they are driving the city in a dangerous direction—at the worst time. Oregon is struggling with self-inflicted ills, from rampant vagrancy to an exodus of high earners. There are no Republicans on the council to add some sanity and reality.

Even before the new council was formed, a September poll found that two-thirds of Oregonians believe their economy is “pretty seriously off on the wrong track.” Many say progressive policies are hurting growth, and that crime and homelessness are driving away businesses. The new council members’ policies will make matters much worse. Why were these candidates elected? The answer is: Portland is awash with Useful Idiots who voted for them.

I saw this firsthand during a weeklong visit in November. The city is reeling from a series of growth-killers: high taxes, union contracts, an unaccountable government, surging vagrancy and drug addiction. Walk through downtown and you’ll see a raft of vacant storefronts and empty office buildings riddled with graffiti. Local officials estimate the metropolitan area is losing $1 billion in annual income as high earners flee.

In Portland, I drove past an open-air drug market where fentanyl pills are so common that their cost is three for $1. I spotted hundreds of tents and tarps—on sidewalks, at building entrances, in parks, at highway underpasses. Many of these makeshift shelters likely came from the county government, which has issued thousands since the Covid lockdown and only last year started to limit its tent distributions. The city also allows organizations to hand out clean needles, syringes and crack pipes. A city cleaning crew stages occasional sweeps to collect and throw away the detritus. But more tents and tarps soon pop up.

OREGON IS A VICTIM OF PROGRESSIVE POLICIES

Many locals described the state as a victim of its own self-inflicted policy errors. [Diane doesn’t consider these “errors.” She thinks the Leftists’ goals are to destroy the capitalist economy to replace it with a collective economy, that is, Communism.] They came from many backgrounds—business owners, a former candidate for governor, a former congressman, a Democrat operative, a Republican adviser, the CEO of the Oregon Historical Society and an expert on homelessness. Most said Oregonians need to stand up and push back against the Democrat supermajority that runs the state.

Dan Lavey, a Republican strategist, told me that he used to be viewed as a RINO (Republican in name only), but these days, “I sound like Rush Limbaugh. I feel like a reactionary conservative in a way that I never was. And I think there’s a lot of Liberals in Portland who are this way now.”

Kristin Olson, a longtime Democrat, lawyer and host of the podcast“Rational in Portland,” worked downtown for two decades until she was assaulted last year while walking from her car to her office building. She never returned and moved to new space elsewhere. Apparently, the perp didn’t know Kristin was a Democrat!

During the Black Lives Matter riots that ravaged the city for five months in 2020, protesters damaged Multnomah County’s Democrat Party headquarters. Ms. Olson says Portlanders are “left of the Democratic Party, which, as a Democrat, just blows my mind, because to me the Democratic Party is insane. It is progressive insanity, and we’re left of that.”

Oregon hasn’t elected a Republican governor in more than 40 years (the last one left office in January 1987). The state is so overwhelmingly Democrat that it lacks diversity of ideas, says Kevin Looper, a veteran Democrat operative who helped build the party’s dominance in the state.

“I started to realize, shoot, the problem here is, without any kind of loyal or disloyal opposition, there is no accountability to anyone, to the voters,” he says. “The voters are stuck with no choice here. And I had a helping hand in creating that situation.”

VIOLENT RESPONSE TO DIVERSE IDEAS

When someone dares to take a public stand against progressive policies, the Portland Left retaliates—hard. Democrat Kevin Looper and Republican Dan Lavey started a bipartisan group in 2021, People for Portland, aimed at paring back some of the lax homelessness policies that have roiled the local economy. “We did a round of TV interviews to talk about it from the Left and from the Right,” Mr. Looper says. “You’d think it would be pretty compelling.”

That same week someone shot out the windows of Democrat Looper’s car as it was parked in front of his home. EATING THEIR OWN: Even Democrats are not safe from the mob they created. In 2024 People for Portland was forced to shut down.

Mr. Looper is working with a bipartisan business group to collect the thousands of signatures needed to get eleven reform measures on the state election ballot for 2026. Meanwhile, Mr. Lavey is pushing a city ballot measure that would divert millions of dollars from a climate-change fund to expand the city police force from around 800 officers to 1,200. The City Council’s response to these proposals has been at best lukewarm. NOTE: That means they will do everything they can to slap it down, perhaps using threats and certainly by calling proponents “racists.”

^The 4 Socialist/Communist Councilors

Mitch Green (District 4): An economist who ran an unapologetically socialist campaign. He has been a vocal critic of Prosper Portland, advocating for the redirection of public funds from private profit-making to public services.

Tiffany Koyama Lane (District 3): A former third-grade teacher and labor organizer. She previously served as the Council Vice President and is known for her focus on community-building and progressive policy.

Sameer Kanal (District 2): A defund police advocate. He has advocated for stricter oversight of the police budget and has proposed various fees on vacant apartments and golf courses to fund city services.