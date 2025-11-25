A common sight in Minneapolis.

The Somali terrorist organization, al-Shabab, based in Mogadishu, stole over ONE BILLION DOLLARS from Minnesota taxpayers. Al-Shabab, which is associated with ISIS and controls parts of Somalia, is designated as a terrorist group by the US State Department. On Truth Social on November 21st, President Donald J. Trump, made the following announcement:

“Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER! President DJT”

Although there are hundreds of thousands of Somalis living in the United States it is unclear how many are still here under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and can thus be deported. According to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Minnesota had only 430 Somalis with TPS protections as of 2023. Nationwide, there were 705 Somalis living in the United States under TPS as of March 31, 2025 according to a Congressional Research Service report.

WHY ARE THERE SO MANY SOMALIS LIVING HERE?

Minneapolis, Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the United States, with current estimates over 100,000 people. This community has established numerous businesses, community centers, Islamic mosques and cultural organizations, mostly funded by Americans’ tax money. Besides money laundering of tax money, Somalis brought unique kinds of violent crimes with them.

Somalis were first granted Temporary Protected Status in the United States on September 16, 1991. The Clinton Administration gave TPS to Somalis as they were fleeing the Somali civil war and the Somali government collapsed which led to widespread violence. Temporary! So, why are they still here?

They were initially resettled by tax-funded NGOs into various states across America. Many were drawn to Democrat-run Minnesota because of the high level of welfare benefits. Between 1993 & 2019, more than 24,000 Somali Nationals moved to Minnesota. A significant number of Somalis living in Minnesota today moved there through secondary migration, meaning they initially settled in another state (such as California, Virginia, or Texas) and later relocated to Minnesota to join family and a growing Muslim community which was taking over and pushing out America-born Minnesotans.

The TPS designation for Somalia has been continuously extended and occasionally redesignated multiple times since the initial decision under both Republican and Democrat administrations, due to persistent armed conflict and humanitarian crises. Until President Trump terminated it, the TPS designation for Somalia had been extended through March 17, 2026. This allowed eligible Somali nationals to live and work in the United States legally for the duration of the status.

IMPORTING GANGS, TERRORISTS

Minnesota accounts for 25% of all ISIS recruits in America, according to Minnesota’s nonprofit American Experiment. The Somali “refugees” also brought with them a number of violent gangs which are plaguing Minneapolis. They go by names like the “Somali Mafia,” “Somali Outlaws,” “Young n’ Thuggin (YNT)” and the “Taliban,” as Fox News Digital reported in 2019.

Although the majority of Somalis in Minnesota are US citizens or lawful residents and not directly affected by TPS, many Somalis are in “a panic” and some are even talking about leaving Minnesota for another state. Trump’s social media post on Friday followed a report that tax money is flowing from Minnesota to al-Shabab, convictions for fraud committed by Somali leaders as well as new fraud accusations in which Somali businesses have been allegedly caught stealing millions from the state Department of Human Services. SEE LINK BELOW

Minnesota has been the focus of several federal investigations targeting fraud in programs meant to provide emergency housing, food support and autism care. The $250 million Feeding our Future scandal led to charges against 78 defendants (so far), most of which are members of the Somali community. The Democrat candidate for Minneapolis mayor, Omar Fateh, received campaign donations from a number of the defendants, including the convicted mastermind of the scheme.

SOMALIS HAVE LEARNED OUT TO STEAL AMERICANS’ TAX DOLLARS: