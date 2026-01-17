How many states in open rebellion does it take before Democrats start the second civil war? We “Get Real” pundits discuss the pro-illegal aliens riots and the eight states who are close to open rebellion against the United States. The Minneapolis governor and attorney general, as well as the Minneapolis mayor are telling their Useful Idiots to take to the streets to prevent ICE from arresting criminals. When will one of these lunatics assassinate an ICE officer?

History Professor Steve Putney discusses the history of immigration, and how we got into this mess. Many of the nations in Europe are dying because Muslims are taking over, even worse than in Minnesota.^

The "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on January 14th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone.

