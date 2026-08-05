The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining that our podcasts are played by teachers in South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and other countries to help their students learn good English pronunciation and grammar. We feel very humbled by this.

Diane’s research discovered that almost all of the emerging DSA candidates have one thing in common: They are overage teenagers raised in wealth and living off their parents’ assets who have not yet entered the adult world of work, marriage and parenthood. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW FOR MORE DETAILS.

Steve calls the 2025-2026 US Senate a “do nothing senate” because so many of President Trump’s nominees and judicial appointments have not yet had a hearing. Steve studied members of the US Senate and discovered that 33 are over age 70, of which five are in their 80s and one, Chuck Grassley, is in his 90s. The average age of senators is 64 and the average age of congresspeople is 57. Also, of the 100 senators, 73 are millionaires. How does all this affect their responses to the will of We The People?

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 28th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.