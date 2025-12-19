I am dedicating this article to faithful Christian & Vice President of Brown University’s Republican Club Ella Cook and brilliant legal immigrant & neuroscience student Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov from Uzbekistan. Like Charlie Kirk, they had a lot to offer America. We “Get Real” pundits discuss the investigation of the Brown University shooting and how the Providence mayor & his DEI-hired police chief and the university president and the Rhode Island attorney general were hiding something. We taped this podcast Wednesday morning, December 17th. I encourage listeners to compare our take on this shooting to what you have learned since.

This article goes to press just hours after they identified the shooter as an immigrant from Portugal, Claudio Neves Valente, age 48, a former Brown University engineering grad student. He entered the country under the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program lottery in 2017 and was given a green card, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program.”

As always, the "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on December 17th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek.

