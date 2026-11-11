AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
7h

Great stories, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

Have an awesome Veterans Day ;-)

Sincerely, Mike

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diane vulcan's avatar
diane vulcan
4h

great story. thankyou.

I’m a veteran and this Veterans Day do not wish me “Happy Veterans Day” if you voted for the same ideologies and installed the same bad actors we fought so hard against. And if you are a democrat, your “thank you for your service” is an empty platitude from an ungrateful segment of this nation, holds zero meaning and it is not welcome either.

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