AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Reita Wood's avatar
Reita Wood
37m

Such commitment and perseverance. Thank you to Jack and all other pledged soldiers.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
John Treibel's avatar
John Treibel
1h

God Bless your father in law.

He was born five years before my father and they both passed away in the same year.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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