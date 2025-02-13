Illinois’ Democrat Governor JB Pritzker directed the state’s Department of Central Management Services, the state’s primary hiring authority, to block hiring of those who were present at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, by declaring they had taken part in “infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State.”

“These rioters attacked law enforcement officers protecting people in the Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy,” Pritzker said in a written directive. “Our State workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers. No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government.”

The University of Illinois at Chicago is a state-owned, state-run institution. Bill Ayers,^ a domestic terrorist, worked for this university FOR DECADES and retired therefrom. He is currently receiving a substantial pension from Illinois taxpayers. Ayers is married to Bernardine Dohrn, who was a member in the same domestic terrorism organization.

BILL AYERS BOMBED THE US CAPITOL

William Charles Ayers (born December 26, 1944) co-founded the far-left, violent organization, the Weather Underground, a domestic terrorist group that sought to overthrow the United States government. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Weather Underground conducted a campaign of bombing public buildings. The FBI described the Weather Underground as a domestic terrorist group.

On March 1, 1971 the Weather Underground, lead by Bill Ayers, bombed the United States Capitol.

On May 19, 1972 the Weather Underground, lead by Bill Ayers, bombed the Pentagon.

On September 28, 1973 the Weather Underground, lead by Bill Ayers, bombed the ITT, Inc building in New York City.

On January 29, 1975 the Weather Underground, lead by Bill Ayers, bombed the US State Department of State building in Washington DC.

NEED I SAY MORE?

^Ayers was a buddy of Community Organizer Barack Obama and helped him rise within the corrupt Chicago Machine, AKA the Democrat Party.