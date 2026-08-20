AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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In This Dimension
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It’s time we considered “academics,” “intellectuals,” and “experts” as peas in a rotten pod. They’re all deadly serious about believing stuff so hilariously stupid only they can believe it.

With the covid-concurrent, jump-the-shark recognition that experts - aren’t, intellectuals are anti-intellectual, and academics have shit the bed so hard that it now necessarily follows that “higher-ed” is “anti-ed,” and that time, energy and money spent in that dank, musty realm does far more harm than good to an individual and a society, it seems to follow that the culture must and is moving away from the one-size-must-fit-all nonsense that for a century and more has been shoved down our throats by imbeciles who actually and crazily think they are our betters. That those with the conceit that THEY are “defending democracy” by denigrating the demos via the now-archaic and instantly-debunked trad media, while directing us to believe their view of reality while concurrently accepting as “real” that a he in a dress is a she - a perfect metaphor for trad media, frankly - regardless of how stupid it may be, are, in their dotage, tripping over themselves and falling off the world’s stage.

This is exactly the democratizing internet nailing theses to the door of the church of the elites, denying, disproving, and saying, “yeah? Show me!” in the vernacular of the common man, where “self-government” actually and finally begins to take its name seriously.

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