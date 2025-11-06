AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
1h

Young people, whatever generation that is do not know any better. We have allowed the 9/11 narrative to die, hence they know not much about it. What they do know is the price of food, utilities and housing, energy, insurance, pretty much everything are not affordable and they see no hope. What has the GOP done to alleviate their fears? Not much I’m afraid. Whilst I’m a supporter of tariffs, it will be devastating to Pres DJT economic policy if the Supremes get rid of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture