President Donald Trump’s historic reelection victory last year sent a clear message to the Democrat Party that their hard left platform was hopelessly out of step with the public. Republicans’ sweeping victories across the board were a thorough rebuke of both the Biden Regime’s failures and the broader unpopularity of the progressive movement.

But instead of tacking toward the political center which sane politicians would have done, Democrats have careened even further left since then. Their takeaway from 2024 seems to be that their real problem was not indulging their socialist/Marxist impulses enough. Now, openly Marxist figures have taken center stage, with the few moderate voices left in the party growing more and more irrelevant, as they hide in the corner.

DOUBLING DOWN ON INSANITY

The rise of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Jihadist Communist, exposed just how completely the Democrat Party has embraced a radical anti-America agenda. Even in deep-blue New York, Mamdani stands apart for his Marxist platform and his open hatred for Jews and Israel.

Mamdani’s record reads like a checklist of Marxist priorities. In 2022, he advanced a plan to make all city buses “free” (a proposal that actually would have cost taxpayers $438 million). In his mayoral campaign, the pitch that garnered the most attention has been his pledge to dramatically expand the city’s supply of rent-controlled housing units. This, as the Big Apple’s current rent control policies have exacerbated the housing shortage, driven up prices, and discouraged investment in refurbishing properties. If he implements this insane plan, by the time his term is over, many rental units will be so dilapidated as to be unliveable.

Mamdani has also advocated for city-run grocery stores with prices set by government bureaucrats. It doesn’t take much imagination to see how disastrous such a plan would be. Just ask the 40,000 Cubans in New York City how well government stores worked out in the country they escaped from.

And, of course, like any good Communist who is masquerading as a Progressive, Mamdani has called for the complete dismantling of the New York Police Department, which he has labeled “racist, anti-queer, and a threat to public safety.” Rounding out his far-left pedigree, clips of Mamdani during his ill-fated career as a rapper show him praising Hamas. In addition, he backed legislation that would allow the New York State to shut down any nonprofit that supports Israel.

Mamdani wore the “I am for the working man” mask throughout the campaign. Within hours of winning, he threw it off and declared that he would be confiscating workers’ tip money. Perhaps not all. He has his eye on the amount they don’t have to pay in federal taxes now that Trump’s One Bill Beautiful Bill removed taxes on tip income.

“MODERATE” DEMOCRATS ARE HIDING

Perhaps the most disturbing part of Mamdani’s rise to power is the reaction (or lack thereof) of his fellow Democrats to his extremism. High-profile Liberals, from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Senator Elizabeth Warren, have eagerly embraced him. When asked whether Mamdani represents what the Democrat Party should look like, Warren responded with a resounding “you bet.” Even DNC Chair Ken Martin, when forced to comment about the Communist’s candidacy, tacitly endorsed him by stating “we want everyone” in the party. That begs the question: Would you want Hitler, Mao & Pol Pot in the party, too?

It is altogether unsurprising that dyed-in-the-wool leftists like Ocasio-Cortez and Warren would rush to Mamdani’s side. The more disturbing development is that so many other Democrats who claim to be “moderate” have remained silent in the face of Mamdani’s radical, delusional ideas.

This creates two distinct possibilities: One is that even the “moderate” Democrats secretly agree with Mamdani and thus feel no need to challenge him. Another possibility is that they are too terrified of alienating the left-wing base that propelled him to victory to speak up. Either way, the fact that no high-profile Democrat has come out to explicitly condemn his insane extremist ideas speaks volumes about the direction the party is heading. It’s not just one race in New York City; it’s a broader reflection of Democrats’ increasingly radical identity in 2025.

JIHADISM IS SPREADING

Mamdani is not an isolated case, either. Just weeks after his victory in the Democrat primary, another Communist Jihadist candidate, Omar Fateh, made headlines in Minneapolis. Fateh’s platform mirrors many of Mamdani’s proposals, but, in some respects, it’s even more extreme. Like Mamdani, Fateh is a Jihadist who has promised to implement widespread rent control, but he has also pledged to raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour, ban the Minneapolis Police Department from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, and divert up to half of all 911 calls to social workers.

That agenda has been enough to earn Fateh the endorsement of many Minneapolis Democrats, who now say that Frey isn’t progressive enough for their city. (The Minneapolis Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party initially endorsed Fateh over Frey, but the state party later revoked the local party’s endorsement, citing “substantial failures in the convention’s voting process.”)

The fact that Frey, who infamously knelt before anti-police protesters and allowed the city to burn during the 2020 riots, is now viewed as too “moderate” speaks volumes about how far the Democrat Party has shifted to the left. Frey, who once repeated the slogans of the “Defund the Police” movement before it became politically toxic, is now seen as out of touch with the party’s radical base. Frey won a third term with Fateh coming in as a close second.

The rise of figures like Mamdani and Fateh shows that the Democrat Party is no longer the party of John F. Kennedy or even Bill Clinton. It is a party hijacked by thinly-veiled socialists who are pushing the country toward full Marxism with a tinge of anti-semitism and pro-Jihadism. It’s not just a fringe activist element that’s driving this shift; the party’s most high-profile, America-Last leaders, like Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, are all on board with this new direction and in fact helped chart the course.

It has been said that the Democrat Party doesn’t have a clear leader. Power vacuums are always filled by someone. When it comes to political parties, they are filled by the most high-profile individuals within the party, AKA the loudest voices. Right now, that’s Ocasio-Cortez, along with upstarts like Mamdani and Fateh.

WHY DO YOUNG AMERICANS WANT MARXISM?

Why is this happening? The short answer is that since globalization took hold in the late 1990s (with the help of President Clinton, a Democrat House & a Democrat Senate), and especially since the 2008 financial collapse which was engineered by the Deep State, the American Dream has been hanging on by a thread. With the exception of Trump’s first term, real wages have stagnated, housing prices have skyrocketed, and health care costs have become unbearable for many families. Note: Both Biden and Harris wanted to tax the equity of your home each year, which would have pushed many middle and lower income Americans out of them homes and into public housing or living on the streets.

These struggles have created fertile ground for Marxist ideologies that promise to upend the system and create a new, more equitable society (Translation: 99% would be equally miserable while the 1%, such as trust fund baby Zohran, would be living like kings). But as history has shown time and again, Marxism, is not the answer. It is an ideology that has led to the suffering and death of tens of millions around the world. From Stalin’s purges to Mao’s Great Famine and from Castro’s Cuba to the collapse of Venezuela, Marxist policies have always failed the people they promised to help.

For Conservatives, the rise of Marxism within the Democrat Party should be seen as a warning. It would be easy to dismiss these left-wing radicals as out of touch and unelectable outside of progressive bastions like New York City and Minneapolis. That may indeed be the case for now, but it might not be forever. Virginia, for example, just elected a Muslim immigrant as Lieutenant Governor.

Conservatives must remember that Mamdani and Fateh won their Democrat primaries. They tapped into a deep frustration among voters who feel left behind by the political establishment. For the left, big cities are proving grounds and test runs for policies and campaign strategies that will eventually be rolled out nationwide. The ideas that eventually became disastrous policies like Obamacare, “affordable” housing, and every other broken liberal promise first found fertile ground in blue cities before making their way into the political mainstream.

Moreover, stopping the Marxist left will require more than just winning elections. Conservatives must understand what is driving this radical shift to the left. It’s not just about the economy. There is a deep sense of dissatisfaction with the political establishment. Millions of people, especially young people, feel that something is fundamentally broken in the American system, that the good life their parents and grandparents had is no longer attainable. Unfortunately, they don’t realize that it is PROGRESSIVE policies implemented these last 60 years that have destroyed the American Dream enjoyed by previous generations.

CONSERVATIVES SHOULD NOT SCOFF

Conservatives must offer a vision that addresses these frustrations or risk allowing the Marxist Left to gain even more traction. If the American Dream continues to drift out of reach for millions, especially young people, the resulting desperation could create space for Marxism’s lies to take hold. Moderate Democrats, Independents, and even many Republicans may scoff at widespread rent control policies for now, but if housing costs continue to spiral out of control, and the GOP doesn’t advance any solutions, suddenly the Mamdanis of the world will have a much larger and more attentive audience.

Conservatives should further understand that the motivations which drove blue-collar and working-class voters toward the GOP in 2016 are largely the same as those which are now driving liberal voters toward radical left-wing candidates. It is no coincidence that Mamdani won the Democrat primary in large part thanks to young voters (the average age of New Yorkers is 38) and that Trump also performed exceptionally well with young voters last year.

The fundamental difference, of course, is that Trump’s agenda of less regulation, lower taxes, and strident protection of individual liberties has a strong and undeniable track record of success, whereas Mamdani’s Marxist-socialist agenda has only ever led to shortages and suffering. But voters who feel the system is rigged against them, whether on the right or the left, remain a powerful electoral force to be reckoned with.

Another driving influence behind the rise of socialism/Marxism is the role of the education system and the entertainment industry. For decades, American schools and Hollywood have done their best to convince multiple generations that capitalism is a failed system and that America is a fundamentally flawed place. They have rewritten our history, replacing the truth with the lie of cultural Marxism: the idea that America was built on racism and that our institutions must be destroyed.

YOUNG VOTERS HAVE BEEN INDOCTRINATED

The evils of Fascism and Nazism are rightly drilled into students’ minds in the classroom to the point that too many believe that Conservatism and Fascism are synonymous. But where are the lessons on the horrors of Communism, which killed over 100 million people in the 20th century? More likely, students are taught, directly or indirectly, that Communism is “good in theory.” That is perhaps the most pernicious lie ever told.

As the Marxist Left gains ground in the Democrat Party, Conservatives must be vigilant and not simply assume that voters will understand the absurdity of what the left is selling. The rise of figures like Mamdani and Fateh is not an anomaly. It isn’t just Muslims who are voting for them. So are guilty white Liberals and indoctrinated Americans of all ages. It is a reflection of a broader, more dangerous trend.

If Conservatives don’t take this Marxist threat seriously, they risk losing not just future elections but the very soul of our country.

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber

This article was adapted by one written by Shane Harris, Editor in Chief of AMAC Newsline.