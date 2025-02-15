Six minutes listening to the brilliant scholar, Victor Davis Hanson, you will learn why Millennials and Generation Zers are so full of hate, why too many members of these two generations view themselves as victims. You will understand why, during the 2020 Democrat riots, teens who lived in the second highest income town in Oregon, drove around in the new cars their daddys bought for them, throwing objects at pedestrians and screaming: “die, whitey, die,” “white privilege” and other delusional rhetoric.
Yes it has nothing to do with compassion, and everything to do with elections and power. It nauseates me every time I hear a Democrat claim to be the party of "unity", when in fact its entire platform is built on silo-ing the votes of Americans by race. Every Democrat policy is designed to build the party’s voting coalition. The Democrat dream: perpetual division and a White minority. "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats
Yeah well, Affirmative Action sucked too and I know because I lived it at AT&T, at the time the largest federal contractor. Anyone who said AA wasn't about quotas was lying; then, as now, the objective was to get equal racial and sexual representations of the population into the workforce - but only for desirable, high-paying white-collar jobs. So no, AA was not about "equal opportunity". There is nothing much new about DEI; it's been around for decades under the name "Affirmative Action". And no, it's not going away just because Trump says so; your only reliable resource in this is yourself. How can you actively do something about Woke organizations and their "DEI"? You can STOP WORKING FOR THEM: "Workplaces to avoid if you are white, male, or straight": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/workplaces-to-avoid-if-you-are-white