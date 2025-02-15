Six minutes listening to the brilliant scholar, Victor Davis Hanson, you will learn why Millennials and Generation Zers are so full of hate, why too many members of these two generations view themselves as victims. You will understand why, during the 2020 Democrat riots, teens who lived in the second highest income town in Oregon, drove around in the new cars their daddys bought for them, throwing objects at pedestrians and screaming: “die, whitey, die,” “white privilege” and other delusional rhetoric.

Share