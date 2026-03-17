AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

I don’t throw around the word “treason,” but when a governor’s policies cripple American industry while aligning with the interests of a hostile regime, people have every right to ask hard questions. California is bleeding refineries, jobs, and taxpayers while China builds coal plants like there’s no tomorrow. That’s not leadership—that’s surrender by policy. You don’t need secret deals when the results speak this loudly. If this is the blueprint for national leadership, America is in serious trouble. We need leaders who strengthen this country—not ones whose policies leave us weaker, poorer, and more dependent on our adversaries.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
8h

There’s no doubt in my mind that Newsome is teaming up with Xi. Marxists are gonna marxist. They will pull out all the stops to screw We The People. Anything to win control. If you can’t win you take it.

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