With the US Supreme Court limiting activist judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions against President Trump’s executive authority, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wasted no time. She issued notice to the Biden Regime’s Haitian “refugees” that their Temporary Protected Status is canceled effective September 2nd.^ Haitian nationals returning home are encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States.

My subscribers will remember that, last year, I wrote a number of articles about how Biden/Harris imported over 7 Million Haitians into America, of which 448,000 enjoy “temporary protective status.” They were installed, mostly, in small towns where they destroyed living conditions for Americans.

The damage caused by these foreigners was immense for long time residents for a number of reasons. Most of the Haitians chose not to work and had no interest in assimilating, to learn English, to follow the rules and laws in their new community. With a lot of time on their hands, they made nuisances of themselves. SEE THE ARTICLE BELOW.

The Haitians were given cash and food stamps far in excess of what an American welfare recipient receives. Each month each Haitian receives thousands of dollars. This distorted the rental market in each town. Life long residents were shoved out of their housing because of the massive federal tax dollars being spent on housing vouchers for Biden/Harris’s special Haitians.

With a population of only 58,000, Springfield, Ohio’s crime rate increased by 142% after the 30,000 Haitians arrived in 2021. This increase does not include the car wrecks because they are rarely cited or arrested for their egregious speeding & reckless driving on city streets. Under Temporary Protected Status rules, if they are charged with a crime, they could be deported, which the powers that be didn’t want. They are benefiting from the federal tax dollars that accompany these Haitian Nationals, so they were allowed to drive without driver’s licenses. For most of them, they never learned to drive in Haiti and never owned a car. With the tens of thousands of tax dollars burning holes in their EBT cards, most of them bought new cars. After they wreck one, they quickly buy another.

Kathy Heaton, age 71, a resident of Springfield, Ohio, was struck and killed in her own driveway by a car driven by a Haitian “refugee” December 2023. He was driving so fast, and she was struck so hard, that her body was thrown across the street. Police identified the driver because Kathy’s scalp was hanging on his windshield, but didn’t arrest him and the DA didn’t indict.

Now that these Biden “refugees” are being deported, I wonder if towns like Logansport, Indiana and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, will be able to return to normal.

^DHS is required to give such refugees at least 60-day notice.