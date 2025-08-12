Obama’s wingman and former Attorney General Eric Holder appeared on MSNBC to decry the Texas reapportionment plan as an “existential crisis for democracy.” Awh, the hypocrisy! Holder is chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has racked up an infamous reputation as the Democrats’ gerrymandering machine. President Barack Hussein Obama got into the act too, claiming on social media posts, “This is a power grab that undermines our democracy.” Yes, a lot of righteous posturing.

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) said the redistricting issue amounts to a “national war,” and “an all-out war” in which everything is on the table. New York’s far-left Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul echoed the martial rhetoric. “This is a war. We are at war,” she said at a press conference with the truant Texas representatives standing behind her. “And that’s why the gloves are off and I say, bring it on,” Hochul added. Likewise, with the errant Lone Star State Democrats standing behind her, at a press conference Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey denounced the Texas redistricting effort as “a partisan, craven, political power grab.”

“We’re not going to roll over. And we’re going to fight fire with fire,” California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom declared. “We also will punch above our weight in terms of the impact of what we’re doing.”

PRITZKER: ILLINOIS’ CD MAP WAS DRAWN BY KINDERGARTNERS WITH CRAYONS

Surrounded by runaway Texas lawmakers, Illinois’s Democrat Governor JB Pritzker also held a press conference, announcing: “We’re fighting for democracy. There are no rules anymore, apparently.” Several days later, he was on the Stephen Colbert Show.

Even liberal comedian Colbert couldn’t help noticing the obvious ridiculousness of The Prairie State’s gerrymandered districts. On his show, he confronted Governor Pritzker with the state map, pointing particularly to the tortuously serpentine 4th, 13th and 17th Congressional Districts (SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW) created by the Democrats to disenfranchise Republican voters. It looked momentarily as if Colbert might drop his hate-Trump routine for an even-handed dig at a Democrat. However, it was a total setup: Colbert let the billionaire trust fund baby and Clinton-Obama pal dodge the issue, turning the gerrymander travesty into a joke about having been drawn by an independent commission of kindergartners with crayons.

DEMS’ GERRYMANDERING IS MAXXED OUT

The Democrat governors are threatening to match the Texas redistricting with reapportionment schemes of their own. However, liberal-left author David Daley thinks the Democrats have a terribly difficult uphill battle. “Democrats can’t gerrymander themselves out of their gerrymandering problem,” he says. “The math doesn’t add up. It’s a war they almost certainly cannot win.” Most of the far left states are already gerrymandered to their max, foreclosing chances for the great majority of their citizens to send a GOP congressperson to DC. One such state is the Marxist State is Oregon, which I recently wrote about.

George Washington University law professor and legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted the irony of the Democrats’ faux ire over the issue, “particularly after Texas Democrats selected Illinois as their sanctuary state, a state considered the most gerrymandered in the country. Trump received 45 percent of the vote in the state, but Republicans have only 14 percent of the congressional seats,” Turley wrote, observing further that “Even the New York Times admitted that gerrymandering has favored Democrats across the nation.”

The liberal-left FiveThirtyEight political website acknowledged the state’s gerrymandering sins in a 2022 video titled “Illinois May Be The Worst Democratic Gerrymander In The Country.” The Gerrymandering Project of Princeton University gave Illinois an “F” overall grade for the Democrats’ state “Redistricting Report Card.”

In other words, Eric Holder’s gerrymandering work is done. The Democrats can close their National Democratic Redistricting Committee and fire Chair Holder. Moreover, the US Census cheated in favor of Democrats when they allocated Congressional Districts after the 2020 census. They cheated Red States out of three seats and gave them to Blue States. (SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW) That cannot be corrected until after the 2030 census.

TIME FOR GOP TO USE DEMS’ TACTICS

The outrage is so amusing! Democrat pols and their media shills are utterly infuriated that Texas Republicans would crib a page from the patented Democrat playbook and redraw the Congressional District boundaries to benefit the GOP. As widely reported, on July 9th Texas Governor Greg Abbott, largely at the behest of President Trump, called a special session of the state legislature to deal with 18 issues, including flood disaster assistance, property taxes, and redistricting. Since Republicans control the Texas Legislature, 57 Democrat lawmakers have fled the state to prevent the legislature from having the quorum necessary to approve the reapportionment plan. Where did they go? Mostly to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts, all states notorious for egregious gerrymandering by Democrats. Ha! Is there no end to Democrat hypocrisy?

President Trump has said the Texas reapportionment could flip five congressional seats currently held by Democrats to the GOP in the 2026 midterm elections. That would greatly improve the razor-thin majority the Republicans now have in the US House of Representatives. A Democrat takeover of the US House would not only thwart the president’s MAGA agenda and governing authority, but also virtually guarantee a replay of the Trump 45 impeachment efforts during the remainder of Trump 47.