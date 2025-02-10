Americans: President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines. I have been waiting FOR DECADES for a president to defund The Left. Reagan, our last Americans-First president, didn’t do it. Today, February 10th, we have merely seen the tip of the iceberg of GRIFTING OFF OUR HARD-EARNED MONEY. Perhaps the most disgusting revelation is the fact that George Soros FOR YEARS has been using OUR money to wipe our OUR freedoms, destroy the Rule of Law and collapse America. He hates Americans and loves crime so much that his newly purchased radio stations are warning the illegals (murderers, rapists, terrorists, etc.) in advance when ICE agents are coming. When will the arrests of Soros and other grifters begin? Diane
I was not able to cross-post this article, so here is the link:
Biden's FCC head, the one who recently resigned in disgrace, approved Soros buying that chain of radio stations.
Why is Soros allowed to own all those radio stations? Is there a way to prove that he has knowledge of the warnings on ICE upcoming arrests? He is endangering our law enforcement community and should be charged/arrested over it.