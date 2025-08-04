I had no intention of commenting about Delusional Democrats’ reaction to the American Eagle’s jeans ad starring Sydney Sweeney. Too childish, too much jealousy for me to waste my time with. BUT, when some Marxist professor twistest American history in her lame attempt to accuse American Eagle of promoting the fictional “white supremacy” narrative, she pushed my history button. I greatly resent how The Left has been ramping up their rewriting of history since the Obama Administration.

Robin Landa, a “professor” at Kean University, which I never heard of, claimed the ad was akin to the “American eugenics movement in its prime between 1900 and 1940 that weaponized the idea of good genes to justify white supremacism.” Pushing a standard Democrat talking point, this “professor” failed to mention that it was Democrats, lead by President Woodrow Wilson, and Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, who promoted the idea that certain races were inferior and should not be reproducing. Sanger pushed the reduction/elimination of the negroid race in America via abortion and discouraged the caucasian race to use the services of Planned Parenthood. Her original purpose of Planned Parenthood is evident to this day, over 100 years later, by the fact that the majority of their abortion clinics are located in black neighborhoods, and far more black babies, than white babies, are aborted even though blacks are only 13% of the American population.

PUSHING DEMOCRAT NARRATIVE

No wonder this “professor” knows nothing about American history. She is NOT a history professor. Landa has written 23 published books about design, creativity, advertising, branding, and drawing and none about history. So, why did she comment about story that had nothing to do with history? Indeed, she could have commented on the creative value of this ad, instead of lying about history. Real historians know that the American Eugenics Movement was pushed by Democrats while Republicans rejected its goals. Real historians saw no connection between this jeans ad and eugenics.