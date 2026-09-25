George starts this week’s“Get Real” podcast by comparing the amendment to the Virginia State Constitution which would legally allow a woman & her doctor to kill healthy, full-term babies in the birth canal with Sharia which allows the husband/father to kill his wife and children with impunity. In November, Virginia voters will determine whether to insert this society-destroying amendment into the state constitution. George also compares Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense actions during the BLM/Antifa riots in 2020 with Clancy’s murder trial in 2026.

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Diane follows up discussing how Clancy’s defense attorney is in the process, if successful, in scaring off Conservatives, Christians and Republicans from serving on juries, especially those in Dirty Blue States. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

George changes the subject by explaining how Trump 47’s policies are improving our economy: In the third quarter it is projected to grow 6.2%. Non-residential fixed investment, which is the engine upon which economies grow, grew 11.7% during the second quarter. Factories are re-tooling and manufacturing jobs are expanding. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Steve describes how & why Donald Trump is one of the most consequential presidents since Abraham Lincoln due, in part, to his shift in foreign policy. Trump’s four-point plan is a shift from an international focus to a hemispheric focus. THAT is why the Cuban delegation walked out during Trump’s UN speech this week. The Greenland agreement is a huge part of Trump’s plan to secure the Western Hemisphere. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 23rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our mountain cabin the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.