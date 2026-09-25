AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liam witney's avatar
Liam witney
Sep 25

It seems to me the people that do not like TRUMP are rapidly running out of things they can throw at him. May I suggest the kitchen sink, as all else is just tik-tok brain-dead crap all dreamt up by some nameless nobody who will never be remembered, unlike Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk. This genius president is genuinely the best I have seen in at least five decades. When he does stand down, may I suggest he does a comedy special for all the libtards that missed his wit as I think they need a bit of a laugh in their miserable lives

Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture