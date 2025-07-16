Former Spokane city council president Democrat Ben Stuckart, 53, and eight other people face federal charges related to a June 11th ICE riot in downtown Spokane. A federal grand jury indicted these nine on a variety of charges include assault on a federal officer and conspiracy to impede or injure officers.

The indictment references the June 11th riot, in which Stuckart and others tried to block ICE agents from taking several illegal aliens from the facility in Spokane to the immigration detention center in Tacoma. The group intentionally blocked the van from moving. Court documents also say Ramirez slashed the tires of the van with a box cutter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington says Silva struck a federal officer from behind while the officer was trying to clear a path for vehicles leaving the building. When Spokane Police arrived and deployed smoke and pepper balls to help with crowd control, The U.S. Attorney's Office says Hatfield picked up one of the incendiary devices deployed by police and threw it in the direction of law enforcement officers.

The indictment says several of the protesters pushed against the federal officers and "placed trash cans, sand/cement bags, benches, signs and other objects" to "block the exit of federal officers and detainees from the facility."

Share

DEFENDANTS & CHARGES

Benjamin Stuckart, age 53, former president of the Spokane City Council, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

Justice Forral, age 33, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

Mikki Hatfield, age 34, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers and Assault on a Federal Officer, Employee, or Person Assisting a Federal Officer (intent to cause another felony/use of a dangerous weapon)

Erin Lang, age 31, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

Collin Muncey, age 34, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

Thalia Ramirez, age 20, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

Bobbi Silva, age 38, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers and Assault on a Federal Officer, Employee, or Person Assisting a Federal Officer (physical contact/intent to cause another felony)

Bajun Mavalwalla II, age 35, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers.

Jac Archer, age 33, has been charged with Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers

All nine people arrested appeared for federal arraignments and hearings at the Federal Courthouse in Spokane on Tuesday. Stuckart was released after his hearing on his own recognizance. Silva and Hatfield have additional detention hearings set for Friday regarding the assault charges.

Meanwhile, on July 1st, Washington’s Democrat Attorney General implemented an anti-free speech hotline in Spokane County. The stated reason for choosing Spokane County was the fact that there are a relatively high number of Republicans and Conservatives in this county, which Democrats who own the State are hoping to terrorize: