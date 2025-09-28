On September 23rd the first Antifa terrorists were arrested and criminally charged as domestic terrorists after surrounding an ICE building in Eugene, Oregon, following President Donald Trump’s executive order designating the group as a domestic terrorist organization.

A group of masked Antifa terrorists surrounded an ICE facility on September 23rd, trapping employees inside and forcing them to escape through back exits as a barrage of pounding fists and hurled objects came their way. This organized riot happened one day after President Donald Trump’s executive order.

The confrontation erupted around 2 pm local time when a coalition of Antifa anarchists from Portland and Eugene descended on the downtown federal building, blocking all entrances and exits in a coordinated effort to disrupt ICE operations and sow chaos. As usual, these terrorists were dressed in black bloc, with their faces covered. They were pounding on doors and windows while chanting anti-ICE slogans.

Federal agents stepped in, deployed pepper spray on the mob and arrested multiple terrorists as the standoff stretched into the early morning hours.

GEORGE & ALEX SOROS PANIC

Organized via underground networks linking Portland’s Antifa occupation of an ICE facility, ongoing since June, the Eugene action was billed as a “solidarity” stunt. These terrorists wanted to establish a similar encampment to last for months, but their blockade quickly turned aggressive, with objects thrown at agents and deliberate efforts to seal off the building. Sources inside the facility reported the ordeal as a “nightmare” that echoed the riots of 2020.

One anonymous ICE staffer said, “These aren’t protesters; they’re predators trying to bully us out of enforcing the law.”

This marks a turning point, the first arrests of Antifa operatives under the umbrella of their newly designated status as a domestic terrorist organization, courtesy of Trump’s executive order signed Monday, September 22nd in the White House. It directs every federal agency, from the FBI to DHS, to hunt down their funding streams, dismantle recruitment pipelines, and prosecute enablers with the full force of the law.

According to sources at the DHS, the charges these anarchists are facing include property damage, and attempted assault stemming from at least one attack on officers. Yes, these are relatively minor charges, but during the investigation, if these thugs can be connected to their source of funding, the RICO charges can reach all the way to Soros and other Democrat funding groups. In between, others within the immediate Antifa structure can be prosecuted for aiding & abetting, as well.

This executive order FINALLY declares Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” bent on overthrowing the government through “illegal means” and a nationwide “campaign of violence and terrorism.”

Barely two days after these arrests, the Soros “Open Society Foundation” issued a statement in fear that their funding of Oregon’s Antifa and much more will be disclosed. Under RICO, their bank accounts can be frozen as soon as the subpoenas are issued to prevent them from moving funds overseas while the case is pending. This alone, will substantially paralyze the activities of domestic terrorists in America. It is likely subpoenas have already been issued to Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

