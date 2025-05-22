President Trump created "Project Homecoming" to give foreign nationals residing illegally in the United States a choice. The Department of Homeland Security reports 64 participants chose to self-deport back to their home countries on the inaugural flight which left Houston on Monday. Thirty-eight arrived in Honduras and 26 landed in Colombia.

DEPORTING BIDEN’S NEWCOMERS

The first government-funded flight of voluntary deportations left Houston on Monday. Those illegals disembarked from the charter flight carrying $1,000 debit cards from the US taxpayers and the offer to one day be allowed to apply for legal entry into the United States.

President Donald J. Trump has promised to increase deportations substantially. The offer has been paired with highly-publicized migrant detentions in the US and flying several hundred Venezuelan migrants to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

Kevin Antonio Posadas, from Tegucigalpa, had lived in Houston for three years, but had already been considering a return to Honduras when the Trump Administration announced its offer. "I wanted to see my family and my mom," said Posadas, who added that the process was easy. "You just apply (through the CBP Home app ) and in three days you've got it," he said. "It's good because you save the cost of the flight if you have the intention of leaving."

Posadas said he hadn't feared deportation and liked living in the United States, but had been thinking for some time about going home. He said eventually he would consider taking up the US government's offer of allowing those who self-deport to apply to enter the United States legally.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don't, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return."

WHAT DO ILLEGALS GET?

This was a voluntary charter flight, not an ICE enforcement operation. All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal who self-deports using the CBP Home App. They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally.

Project Homecoming will cut deportation costs. Currently, they average $17,121 for each non-voluntary deportation including the cost of arresting, detaining and removing each illegal. It's not known when the next self-deportation flight will take off or if it will depart Houston.

SUPREME COURT RULES IN TRUMP’S FAVOR

Also on Monday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration has the authority to revoke legal protections for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan nationals, including the prison gang thugs who are terrorizing communities across America, who were enrolled in the Temporary Protected Status by the Biden Regime. These illegals are now vulnerable to deportation.