Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, had not been in the United States long enough to know that you do not get close to a black man you don’t know, and you certainly do not turn your back on him. In 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna and her family moved to Democrat-run Charlotte, North Carolina^ for safety, hoping to rebuild their lives. Unlike most of Biden’s “newcomers,” Iryna was not sucking off the taxpayers. She had just left her late shift at a pizza restaurant when she boarded a light rail train to go home.

On August 22nd, shortly after 23-year-old (white) Iryna sat down, a 34-year-old career criminal, a violent (black) felon took out his knife and stabbed her in the neck three times from his seat behind her. Of course, she bled out, dying on the train. The killer had at least 14 prior arrests and had spent five years in prison for armed robbery. Five months after his 2020 release, he almost beat his sister to death. There is no record of whether he spent jail time for this attempted murder. After all, he is black. That is when his mother kicked him out of the house.

His last arrest was in January and involved calling 911 repeatedly claiming "man-made material" was controlling his body, including eating, walking and speaking. Obviously, the (black) judge knew he was mentally ill AND that he was dangerous. In a bizarre coincidence, this judge either owned or was in some way involved in running a mental health facility. Did she order a psych eval? Nope! Did she commit him to her facility? Nope! She set him free to slaughter this beautiful Ukrainian refugee.

You will never see the actual murder because the Democrat authorities who run Charlotte will not release the full coverage. Click here to see what they did release. It doesn’t fit the Democrat narrative that whites are more violent than blacks, nor the delusion that America is full of “white supremacists.” When forced to release part of the horrible scene, the (black) mayor expressed more empathy for the killer than for the victim.

Fatherlessness creates boys & men like Iryna’s killer. The destruction of the black family began sooner than the destruction of the white family so there are, per capita, far, far more feral blacks at this point in our history. White Americans should not be too arrogant, however. More & more feral white boys are being raised as we speak.

The “progressive” policy of paying women to have babies out of wedlock began in the 1930s and escalated in the 1960s when Democrat President Johnson, the Democrat Senate and the Democrat House passed a huge income tax increase which doubled taxes paid by working Americans, as well as tripling Social Security taxes, beginning in tax year 1969. This money was “needed” to fund his delusional “Great Society” and “War On Poverty.” NOTE: Percentage of Americans living below the poverty line remained the same, about 13%, UNTIL Trump 45's economic boom decreased it slightly.

The more babies a woman has, the more money she gets. In 1965 only 3% of white babies were born without fathers and 24% of black babies. The percentage of fatherless babies born today is about 30% for whites and about 70% for blacks. As a result of monetizing babies, black Americans are into their 6th or 7th generation of women raising children without fathers, or worse: Raising boys & girls while various men rotate through mom’s bedroom. Whites are in their 2nd or 3rd generation of producing young men who are semi-civilized, dysfunctional or downright feral.* Where will America be two generations hence?

You may have seen the cellphone videos in Cincinnati of 10-12 not-so-young black men and black women kicking & hitting a 50-something white man while he was on the ground. When a white woman tried to help him to his feet, she was sucker punched by a black man, knocked out cold, with a concussion.

There is no need to mention these miscreants’ names because only civilized people are entitled to be called by name. People who kick & hit a helpless man just for the fun of it, are unwilling or unable to conform to even a minimal level of civilized behavior. The charges are three counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated riot.

Black man, age 34, was arrested & released on firearms charges just days before he joined the beating of this white man; black woman, age 24; black woman, age 25; black man, age 37; black man, age 39; black man, age 38; and black man, age 32.

Here are six of the seven BLACK people who have been arrested so far for the brutal beating & kicking of a white man when he was on the ground. NOTE: Two are women.

What is society to do with feral people? How are police supposed to treat them? The majority of them are black males, but in recent years we are seeing more & more violent black females. We know how they are created. Politicians refuse to protect others from their violence because most of them are black. THAT is the reason for the “defund police” movement: too many blacks and not enough other races are committing violent crimes.

^Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina with close to 900,000 population and growing. Like so many Blue cities, it has been run by Democrats for some time and allows crime to flourish.

*The dictionary defines feral as: brutal, returned to the wild, wild beast. In short, an uncivilized person.