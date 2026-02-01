In a decisive step toward prioritizing American sovereignty and public safety, President Donald Trump announced on January 13th that the federal government would withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities and states starting today, February 1st.

“Starting February 1st, we’re not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities, because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens and it breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come,” he said. “So we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities.”

This policy revives efforts from his first term to crack down on jurisdictions that shield illegal aliens who have committed crimes from federal law enforcement, citing threats to national security and local communities burdened by unchecked immigration.

The announcement, made during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club, underscores Trump’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws amid rising concerns over border security. “Effective February first, no more payments will be made by the federal government to states for their corrupt criminal protection centers,” Trump declared, accusing these areas of harboring criminals and undermining American workers. This move targets billions in federal grants, potentially affecting programs in housing, transportation, and law enforcement.

Sanctuary policies, adopted by various municipalities, limit cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by refusing to honor detainers or share information on illegal aliens. Americans know these policies create safe havens for criminal activity, draining taxpayer resources and endangering citizens. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there are hundreds of such jurisdictions across the United States, including major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, as well as entire states such as Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. The Department of Justice’s updated list from August 2025 highlights places such as Albuquerque, New Mexico; Berkeley, California; and Boston, Massachusetts, as non-compliant.

Proponents of defunding point to real-world impacts. In Minnesota, Washington and Maine, for instance, investigations have exposed massive, massive fraud linked to the Somali communities in sanctuary areas, costing taxpayers millions. There are obvious merits in cleaning up this level of corruption.

Is this federal overreach or necessary defense of American interests? In the end, the president’s supporters hope that this action will reaffirm a core principle: Federal dollars should not subsidize lawlessness.

