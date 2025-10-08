The FBI has finally cut ties with the far-left Anti-Defamation League (ADL), ending a marriage that began under disgraced former FBI chieftain James Comey, who was recently indicted for making false statements to Congress and obstruction of justice. Two days later Director Patel also announced the bureau would sever ties with the race-baiting Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), calling the group of being a “partisan smear machine.” The SPLC first partnered with the FBI in 2007 under former Director Robert Mueller.

ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau would no longer partner with political groups “masquerading as watchdogs.” Its designation of civil rights icon Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as a “hate group” in 2019 resurfaced after Kirk was assassinated in Utah on September 10th.

ADL updated its entry on TPUSA on September 29th, then wiped the material from its site. It is available, however, on an internet archive, at least for now. The group tagged its original entry, dated February 14, 2019, “Extremism, Hate or Terrorism.”

“James Comey disgraced the FBI by writing ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedding agents with an extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization and the disgraceful operation they ran spying on Americans,” Patel told Fox News.

Patel went on to say: “That was not law enforcement, it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism, and it put Americans in danger. That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald: “The ADL has bullied and coerced huge numbers of institutions to take orders from it about whose views should be deemed ‘extremist’ and thus prohibited, and whose shouldn’t.” Just one example: Paypal uses the ADL to decide which customers should be expelled.

NOTE: The biggest two hate groups in America these last few years, Antifa & BLM, are not listed.

SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER

Patel also announced the bureau would sever ties with the race-baiting Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), the second time in a week he has ended a partnership with a group that claims to monitor “right-wing extremism,” when they have actually been labeling center-Right individuals and groups as “hate” groups for years now.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called ‘hate map’ has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel wrote Friday on the social platform X.

“I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups, and certainly not from the SPLC.”

COMEY’S 2017 KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT ADL CONFERENCE

The discredited FBI director spoke to the ADL leadership summit in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2017, “and declared his and the FBI’s ‘love’ for the organization.” He began by referencing a 2014 speech which he called a “love letter to the ADL,” adding, “Three years later I can say, from the perspective of the FBI, we’re still in love with you.” NOTE: Trump 45 fired Comey the following day, May 9, 2017. VIDEO OF SPEECH IS LINKED HERE: