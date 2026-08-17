CDC Director Walensky & Nat’l Institute & Infectious Diseases Director Fauci testify before a Senate committee on July 20, 2021 at which they did NOT warn the public that the Covid Vaccine was causing bad side effects.

Marian Turski was 13 when the rules started to change. In January 2020, at age 95 and on the eve of the Covid tyranny, he explained how, in the name of “public health,” the Nazi tyranny developed, one step at a time:

“First they said we weren’t allowed in swimming pools, so we said OK, we can go to the lake. Then they said we can’t sing inside certain buildings, so we said OK, we can sing somewhere else. They said our children can’t play with theirs, so we said OK, they can play among themselves. Then they said we could not enter stores until after 5 p.m., and we said OK, there is less to choose from, but at least we can still get food. A few bystanders agreed, many more just stood and remained silent. Most people talk about the end, but I will never forget the beginning. The feeling of confusion, the rules that never made much sense, how we were suddenly excluded from places and other people. All it took was a single step, but then it became one step at a time.” (until we were rounded up, taken to the death camps, then to the gas chambers).

Yours truly sees a parallel between Germany’s public health officials and America’s modern day public health bureaucrats. Had Fauci, Walensky et al put the “public health” of Americans FIRST, Covid would never have been created AND these bureaucrats would have told the truth during their many public appearances about Covid origins and the negative side effects of the Covid “vaccines.”

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FAUCI IS EVIL

On February 1, 2021, USA Today published an article titled, “Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Anthony Fauci sees ‘no red flags’ in safety data.” Three days later, Fox News ran something similar: “Fauci: ‘No red flags’ for pregnant women taking COVID-19 vaccine in trials ‘thus far’: Fauci says more than 10,000 pregnant women have been in trials.” On February 10th Axios provided 10,000 more reasons for pregnant women to trust the science: “Fauci: 20,000 pregnant women have had COVID vaccine without complications.”

But there were red flags, and Fauci knew about them before those articles were ever published. So did Director Rochelle Walensky of the CDC and Biden’s Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy. They discussed the risks in private conversations a week before the first of the articles came out. On January 25, 2021, Fauci privately acknowledged that the mRNA concoction he would spend the next two years working to jam into every American had the potential to kill unborn children. This is the latest piece of news proving that Fauci spent an enormous amount of time gaslighting the public during the Covid era.

Congress has obtained the cellphone Fauci used during the Covid lockdown. We have Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Rand Paul (R-KY) to thank for that. Fauci’s phone, according to Johnson, contains more than 34,000 text messages, 522 voicemails, and only three contacts. Johnson found that last piece “pretty odd.” He said he’ll be looking into whether someone deleted information from the phone before Congress got its hands on it.

Paul was also instrumental in getting hold of the so-called diary that the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) kept during the Covid era. Both the phone and the diary are public property. Fauci made the unusual, yet publicly beneficial decision, to keep his diary on a government server. And thanks to Secretary of Health & Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s cooperation, the parent agency of NIAID has provided the American public with receipts of what Fauci really thought and said while he was orchestrating America’s disastrous & unconstitutional response to Covid-19.

FAUCI, WALENSKY, MURTHY COLLUDED TO KILL BABIES

According to a record of a text conversation Fauci had with then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and then-US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, he knew of the legitimate concern that the jab could cause miscarriages. Murthy is the one who brought up the concern. At first, Fauci said there were no data or theoretical reasons to worry. But two hours later, he re-emerged in the text chain with a different posture:

“I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm [sic] and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

Walensky and Murthy both responded sensibly. “Definitely a good point, [especially] after dose two,” said Walensky. “This is really helpful, thanks,” Murthy responded. “I’ve been hearing the concern about the mRNA causing mutations in the developing fetus as well. That’s a really good point re the cytokine storm post second dose.”

Apparently, it was such a good point that not one person in this text chain thought of sharing it with the public. In fact, they told the American people the complete opposite. A few months later, Walensky announced that the “CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks.” Murthy would later say, “It’s all the more important for you to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or if you are trying to become pregnant.… The data points show that the vaccines are safe during these various stages before and during pregnancy…. They found generally that anytime during your pregnancy is actually fine [to get the shot], and that’s why the recommendation is just to get it.”

“PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED”

On July 16, 2021 Walensky, at a briefing, first used the term “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which was a lie. Joe Biden liked that scare tactic so much he not only used it later that day, he parroted it on July 21st, August 6th and September 9th. The later was during a major national address from the White House announcing federal vaccine mandates. About 80 percent of the US population were scared into putting a chemical into their bodies which had not undergone the normal five years of human trials. And as we now know, the results were devastating. In October 2025, The New American dedicated an issue to documenting the Covid vaccine carnage. Part of that report focused on the collapse of fertility. We cited a study out of the Czech Republic that analyzed data from 1.3 million women aged 18 to 39, and reported:

“Over the course of two years, women who received a Covid vaccine prior to conception experienced a 33-percent lower rate of successful pregnancy compared to their unvaccinated peers. The signal was consistent across the dataset, with dramatic disparities emerging at key points. In June 2021, for example, 39 percent of women were vaccinated, yet they accounted for only seven percent of all successful conceptions. Throughout 2022, the trend remained steady: Vaccinated women consistently had 1.5 times fewer live births than their unvaccinated counterparts. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic’s total fertility rate plunged from 1.83 to 1.45 — a 21-percent decline in just two years.”

Many experts in the medical-freedom movement warned us from the beginning. Among the most vocal was Dr. Peter McCullough, who said early in 2021, “Before we know it, we’re vaccinating pregnant women. Why are we doing that? That can’t be safe.” The “fact-checkers” rebuked him right away. “That’s not what doctors with the relevant expertise say,” they bellowed. In 2023, McCullough posted on social media the very concern Fauci, Walensky, and Murthy shared in that private text conversation on January 25, 2021 saying:

“Vaccination of any type in pregnancy provokes a fever which can trigger a miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor. Many women consider these risks far greater than the theoretical benefit of reducing the risks of mild/treatable illnesses.”

The Covid jab rollout began in December 2020 with priority on vulnerable populations such as Americans with co-morbidities and the elderly. As the months progressed, it became more widely available and pressure for everyone to get jabbed built up. In their January 18, 2021, issue, The New American published a short article asking, “Should You or Should You Not Take the Vaccine?” They said, “Women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy might wish to avoid the vaccine.” Their advice was based on the lack of testing results available at the time.

When the negative side effects became known, our “public health” experts chose to hide it from We The People, causing many women to suffer miscarriages. Why? Did they own stock in the companies which manufactured the “vaccines?” Or, did they have another goal in mind?

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The above is part of an article by Paul Dragu, which yours truly gently edited. To read the entire article at TheNewAmerican.com, click here .

Covid Vaccine Carnage: The Rising Death Toll, Part One Diane L. Gruber · December 2, 2025 Five years after the Covid “vaccine” roll out, the results are in, and they are devastating. Mounting evidence shows that Covid-19 vaccines have caused an unprecedented die-off. Pfizer’s shot alone may have caused more than 470,000 American deaths. The carnage could be described as a crime against humanity. Americans must become informed and demand that… Read full story