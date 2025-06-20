Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss how and if America should become involved in the Israel/Iran War. Steve discusses this conflict from both a biblical viewpoint and a recent historical viewpoint.

The US Supreme Court ruled that states CAN prohibit surgical and chemical castration & mutilation of children. Diane explains how this Tennessee child-protecting statute was enacted. She also explains the origins of the “Juneteenth” holiday.

Listen to our 31-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 19th. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.