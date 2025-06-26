AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Pnoldguy
32m

More importantly, does anyone believe anything will be done about it?

The damage done by the Obiden administration is incalculable. The founders never envisioned such rampant corruption and hatred for the country would exist in the halls of government that they did not make provisions to correct it.

Only one mention with no "legal" authority: When such a pattern of abuses becomes evident, the Declaration asserts that it is the right and duty of the people to overthrow that government and establish a new one for their future security.

We are way past that now!

