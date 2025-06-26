The massive corruption of previous Departments of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is coming to light. My readers don’t need to be told that 1) The DNC broke their own primary election rules to select a dementia patient as their nominee and 2) Democrats installed Demented Biden via numerous types of voter fraud and ballot fraud. We are now learning of yet another method of how they broke election laws to drag their puppet over the finish line.

MORE PROOF

The FBI has uncovered a scheme to rig the 2020 presidential election using fake driver's licenses created in China. Although they seized many of these fake licenses, they don’t know how many got through customs and were used to cast fraudulent ballots. On June 16th Congress was given an intelligence report that raises serious concerns that China had mass produced fake U.S. driver's licenses to influence the 2020 election with fake mail-in ballots for Democrat Joe Biden.

These documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa. FBI Director Patel commenting about the documents said, “Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY COLLUDED WITH CHINA

The FBI intelligence report, originally from the Albany, New York field office and dated September 25, 2020, detailed concerns that Beijing mass-produced fake American driver’s licenses to influence the 2020 election through phony mail-in ballots. The corrupt FBI under Director Christopher Wray subsequently recalled the report with instructions to destroy all copies and remove it from computer systems, to aid and abet the fraudulent “election” of the Democrats’ puppet president.

The Chinese Communist Party was creating voter identities for Chinese Nationals residing in the United States, enabling them to vote via fraudulent mail-in ballots supporting Biden/Harris. The FBI learned of this effort in August 2020, but intelligence reports were recalled for unspecified reasons. The plot involved manufacturing fake driver’s licenses and shipping them to the United States specifically to facilitate election fraud.

Sen. Grassley has requested additional documentation from the FBI, including records related to the report’s recall and re-interview process. He also questioned why former FBI Director Christopher Wray ordered the report’s destruction. The Iowa Republican had previously raised concerns about fake driver’s licenses in the 2020 election and pressed for further FBI investigation.

Customs and Border Protection data supports concerns about fraudulent documents, reporting 1,513 seizures of boxes containing fake documents in the first half of 2020. In July 2020 alone they seized nearly 20,000 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Most shipments originated from Hong Kong and China, with many licenses designed for college-age students living in battleground states. Some fake Michigan licenses were particularly sophisticated, featuring working barcodes.

TREASON

Do you find it ironic or amusing or just plain disgusting that, despite the fact that Democrats and RINOs and the Deep State and Big Media spent months, then years concocting the Russia Collusion Hoax to pretend that Trump did not legitimately beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, the Biden/Harris campaign turned right around and colluded with China, that is, the Chinese Communist Party? They, too, wanted a weak, demented puppet sitting in the Oval Office so they could continue their plans to invade Taiwan, among others, unabated by a strong American president.