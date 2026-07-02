The thirteen original colonies came together to form the United States of America.

It did not take long for the New York Communists elected by a 19% Democrat voter turnout to whine about the Electoral College. Queen Hillary chimed in, still bitter about her 2016 defeat wherein she won the popular vote yet lost the Electoral College vote: “The Electoral College is an abomination.” Following this Communist take over, Jemele Hill, a CNN sports “journalist,” was quick to claim that it was tied to the preservation of Southern political power during the era of slavery. Apparently Jemele never took a history class. Did she even graduate from high school?

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DEBATING CONSTITUTION

In the summer of 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention went to Philadelphia to create a stronger national government than what existed under the first national framework of government, the Articles of Confederation. The issue of slavery was not on the agenda, but could not be avoided. The North did not want to count enslaved people at all for purposes of representation in the US House and the Electoral College, whereas the South wanted to count each slave as one person.

James Madison of Virginia wrote the main divisions at the convention were not those between large and small states, but “between the N[orthern] & South[er]n States” regarding the “institution of slavery & its consequences.”

The discussion of representation sparked the first major argument about slavery. Delegates from the five slave states (Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina & Maryland), AKA Southern States, wanted enslaved people to count the same as a free persons because of the region’s large slave population, about 700,000. The total population of the 13 colonies is estimated to be about 3.58 million at that time. Charles Pinckney of South Carolina urged it was “nothing more than justice.” Northern delegates did not want to count the enslaved at all. Slaveholders considered them property. Counting slaves as whole persons for the purpose of the House of Representatives and the Electoral College would give a huge political advantage to the slave states.

A contentious debate took place. The convention settled on a Three-Fifths Compromise: Three enslaved persons would count for every five free persons for the purpose of representation in the US House and the Electoral College. Not for the last time, Southern delegates threatened to walk out of the convention if they did not get their way. [Sounds like today’s Democrats, doesn’t it?] William Davie of North Carolina warned that “the business was at an end” if the convention did not accept at least the three-fifths rule (though he wanted the enslaved to count fully).

The final version of the Three-Fifths Compromise stated that representatives and direct taxes would be apportioned among the states according to the number of free persons and “three-fifths of all other persons.” Madison later explained the reason for using “person” instead of “slave.” The delegates did not “admit in the Constitution the idea that there could be property in men.” The Three-Fifths Clause was a compromise to entice the slave states to stay in the union. It was a concession, or perhaps even a defeat, for the South because their delegates wanted each slave to be counted the same as non-slaves. The compromise did not validate slavery nationally.

The Constitution was ratified in 1788 and became the law of the land. The US Constitution did not end slavery, which continued to grow and spread in the South at the same time receded in the North. However, the Constitution did not protect a property in man, nor did it provide for national validation of the institution of slavery. The Constitution supported the concept of “freedom national, slavery local.” That is, slavery was to remain a matter of state and local law. The federal government therefore could not interfere with the institution in the states where it already existed. This tenuous compromise eventually led to the weakening of the slave states and was the beginning of the end of slavery within America’s borders. Slavery continues to this day in many other parts of the world.

AVOIDING THE TYRANNY OF THE MAJORITY

America came together as a Union of States, not one big group of people. The founders realized that citizens of one state had different needs than citizens of another state. They were especially concerned that the needs of states with small populations would be overpowered by the more populous states. With majority rule, the minority, whoever it is at the time, would have no voice. The founders created the Electoral College to prevent tyranny of the majority.

Electing the president by a simple majority ensures that the president could, and probably would, ignore minority needs. In 21st Century America that would mean that rural & small town residents, who currently make up less than 20% of the population, would have no voice. Only the voices of city-dwellers and suburbanites would be heard in selecting a president.

With majority rule, congresspeople representing metropolitan areas would enjoy more power and control than their colleagues who represent rural areas and small towns. Senators from states with large metropolitan areas, such as New York and California, would likewise exert far more influence over legislation than other senators. These congresspeople and senators would also have more influence over the president because he/she was elected by their constituents, not by Americans living in rural areas and small towns. The needs and wants of rural & small town Americans vary considerably with those of metropolitan Americans and, in recent years, Democrat politicians have made no secret about how much they detest them.

ONLY WITH THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE CAN AMERICANS HOPE TO HAVE PRESIDENTS WHO CARE ABOUT ALL OF US, ALL OF US

In the last presidential election Trump/Vance won the popular vote, the Electoral College vote (312 to 226), and 31 states, including all seven swing states. This is the first presidential landslide since Ronald Reagan’s re-election in 1984. Only 451 highly populated metropolitan counties voted for Harris/Walz and 2,692 counties voted for Trump/Vance. Without the Electoral College just a handful of counties, less than 15% of America’s landmass, would have chosen our president, completely ignoring the votes in the great majority of counties.

We all know why Democrats, Socialists & Communists want to destroy the Electoral College. They believe, without it, THEY will own the White House for all eternity. We need only to look at Obama’s, H. Clinton’s and Biden’s hatred toward Republicans & Conservatives to learn how all future Democrat presidents, without the Electoral College, will view “the rest of America.”

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