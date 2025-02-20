An attorney in Washington State, Virginia Shogren, is facing disbarment on March 3rd because she dared to represent Washington Election Integrity Coalition United in a lawsuit filed in late 2021 against Governor Jay Inslee (Case No. 100303-0) regarding numerous violations of election statutes. See below for the list of violations named in the petition.^ The court system in Washington State is owned by the Democrat Machine so the case was quickly dismissed and both the plaintiff and plaintiff’s attorney were fined. THAT is meant to frightened all other attorneys and all other potential plaintiffs in the state from bringing similar lawsuits.

In my opinion, her disbarment proceedings are less about her and more about terrorizing other attorneys into not representing anyone who objects to voter fraud. After all, Ms. Shogren is just one attorney. Indeed, the Washington State Bar Association’s scheme is probably broader than that: Don’t you dare represent anyone who is fighting the entrenched Democrat Machine in Washington State if you want to keep your license.

This writer practiced law in Oregon for 34 years (1986-2020). Over those years, little by little as the Extreme Left took over the Oregon State Bar, attorneys learned which clients and which kind of cases they should not take if they wanted to keep their licenses. The Bar in Washington is likewise owned by the Extreme Left and, much like the Bar in Oregon, suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Indeed, the current and previous Washington attorneys general are long time patients. They have filed AND LOST numerous lawsuits against Trump 45 and Trump 47, yet the Washington State Bar Association has not tried to disbar them. Just yesterday, AG Nick Brown and Governor Bob Ferguson lost a frivolous suit to block the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing the records of seven federal agencies.

DEMOCRAT LAWFARE: PERSECUTING THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY

Does this sound familiar? New York State disbarred “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani, because he represented President Trump. Numerous attorneys who represented Donald J. Trump in various legal matters have been persecuted by their respective licensing Bars and/or named as defendants in politically-motivated criminal cases.* This, despite the long held legal and moral principle that even the most heinous defendant is entitled to the assistance of a licensed attorney. Indeed, mass murderers, child rapists, the worse monsters among us, have court-appointed, taxpayer-paid attorneys because they are entitled to legal representation.

But . . . not the client who seeks to challenge our state and federal overlords.

Ms. Shogren’s disbarment hearing is on March 3rd at 9:30 at the Washington State Bar Association’s studio called a “court” inside of their downtown Seattle offices (1325 Fourth Ave, Suite 600, Seattle, WA).

Virginia refuses to compromise her oath to the United States and Washington Constitutions! She is courageous and apparently such a perceived threat to the establishment in Washington State, that she must be disbarred! Ms. Shogren’s “crime” was daring to represent a client who peacefully raised concerns in our courts about:

Governor Inslee’s bills, which resulted in Washington’s Department of Licensing automatically registering people to vote without their consent (non-US citizens included), were designed for fraud. Inslee signed the first bill in 2018. He signed two other bills in 2023 which were designed to make it even easier for those who are not eligible to vote, to register to vote. Obviously, not everyone who has a driver’s license is an American citizen. The unverified voter rolls are a critical element of Washington State’s fraudulent elections. Below is the list,^ from the lawsuit’s petition, of the fraudulent (and illegal) methods used to register non-citizens as voters. This fraud is ongoing and has occurred in every election, in every statewide & local race, since 2018.

Virginia Shogren

Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman was hired by the Biden Regime after she helped rig the 2020 presidential election in his favor:

^THESE ARE THE KEY PARTS OF THE CHARGES AGAINST GOVERNOR INSLEE:

11. Contrary to our express Constitutional and Legislative requirements that electors be citizens of the United States, Petitioner is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, that Respondent, his Executive Cabinet member Director Teresa Berntsen, appointees, officers, agents, employees, and persons in active concert or participation with Respondent are:

a. actively registering voters who are not citizens of the United States;

b. instructing employees within the Department of Licensing to not ask whether a person registering to vote is a United States citizen;

c. providing voter registration forms with the United States citizenship designation pre-populated and/or filled in;

d. instructing employees within the Department of Licensing to not ask questions about, or to in any way verify, the legality of voter registrations done through the Department of Licensing as they relate to the applicant's United States citizenship;

e. instructing Department of Licensing employees to pressure applicants into registering to vote even after the applicants disclose that they are not United States citizens; and/or,

f. subjecting Department of Licensing employees to discipline if they inquire as to the legality of a voter registration is it relates to the citizenship of an applicant.

*Little ole me was persecuted by the Oregon State Bar merely because I was an outspoken supporter of Trump 45. I wrote an article for The Oregonian, which the Bar’s overlords did not like. When I started writing for several blogs, the Bar lost their minds!